When is the new Spice Girls movie released in cinemas? All the Spice Girls to voice cast in animated film

It’s time to Spice Up Your Life because a new animated Spice Girls superhero movie is coming to cinemas in 2020, featuring the voices of Scary, Baby, Sporty, Ginger AND Posh.

Which Spice Girls hits will feature on the soundtrack? And when will the film be released?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is the Spice Girls movie’s release date?

The Spice Girls movie is due for release in 2020 in the UK and USA.

This article will be updated with an exact release date once the information is available.

What’s the new Spice Girls movie about?

Plot details have been kept under wraps, but we do know that it will be an animated movie in which the five stars become superheroes.

Who’s in the voice cast of the Spice Girls movie?

All five members of the Spice Girls – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm – will lend their voices to the film.

That’s right, after sitting out their 2019 stadium tour, Posh Spice has reportedly agreed to be involved in the band’s second outing on the silver screen.

Which Spice Girls songs will feature in the new movie?

The film will feature original hits from the group as well as new songs written for the movie.

According to Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria, the Spice Girls “had an idea that we’ve been developing”. She told The Hollywood Reporter: “They are very involved.”

Who is making the Spice Girls movie?

It will be produced by 90s music mogul Simon Fuller, who rose to fame through managing the Spice Girls. He was also the producer of their 1997 film Spice World, a musical comedy which starred all five members of the girl band at the height of their fame.

The script for the new film will be written by Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith, whose previous credits include The House Bunny and Legally Blonde. A director is not yet attached to the project.

Is there a trailer for the Spice Girls movie?

Not yet, but watch this space…

When was the original Spice Girls movie released and who starred in it?

Spice World came out in cinemas on 26th December 1997 and was written by Simon Fuller’s brother Kim.

Alongside the five Spice Girls, it featured Richard E Grant, Alan Cumming, Barry Humphries and Claire Rushbrook, with multiple celebrity cameos including Roger Moore, Jennifer Saunders, Elton John, Hugh Laurie, Ben Elton, Richard Briefs, Stephen Fry and Meat Loaf.

Made with a budget of $25 million, Spice World went on to gross $151 million worldwide.