When is the next James Bond film’s release date? No Time to Die’s cast, plot and latest news

It’s been a long time since we last saw Daniel Craig suit up as James Bond in the sensational Spectre, going toe-to-toe with the brilliantly eccentric Ernst Blofeld (a superb turn from Christoph Waltz – who might just be back… in Bond 25)

While we were both shaken and stirred by the gripping finale, fans have been left waiting for Bond’s next outing on the silver screen after a series of disruptions saw the film’s release date pushed further and further back.

But with a new director at the helm, it seems we are set for more scintillating spy thrills sooner rather than later. The team also revealed the title as No Time to Die but what else do we know about the latest Bond outing?

Here’s everything you need to know about Bond 25.

A new week. A new beginning. pic.twitter.com/hkMsjFhzVf — James Bond (@007) June 17, 2019

When is the new James Bond film released in cinemas?

Bond 25 will be released on 3rd April 2020 in the UK and 8th April in the USA.

Bond 25 was initially billed for release on 25th October 2019, leaving a four-year gap between the new film and the release of Spectre.

What is the title of the new Bond film?

Update: We finally have a title for Bond 25 – as if it was popped out of a James Bond name generator – No Time to Die. The title was unceremoniously dropped by the film’s Twitter account on 20th August.

There had been plenty of speculation that the new Bond film would be named Shatterhand – something Broccoli herself ruled out when signing an autograph of a fan-made title card. Others suggested it would be titled Eclipse after a crew member used the name on her profile on a jobs website. Looks like everyone was wrong…

Why was Bond 25 delayed?

The schedule was thrown into jeopardy when original director Danny Boyle pulled out of the project, citing ‘creative differences’.

It was previously reported by The Sun that Boyle, 61, quit as director over a reluctance to kill off Bond at the end of the film.

A source explained: “Daniel Craig… and producer Barbara Broccoli are believed to have wanted Bond to die in a ‘spectacular finale’, according to sources. But Oscar-winner Boyle, 61, refused to kill off the secret agent, labelling the idea ‘ridiculous.'”

Boyle has since added to Metro.co.uk: “I learned my lesson that I am not cut out [for franchises] otherwise you’re digging in the same hole. I am better not quite in the mainstream franchise movies, is the honest answer.”

The film was further pushed back when Craig, 50, wanted to help wife Rachel Weisz out at home, after she gave birth to their first child together in September 2018.

The delay also saw him sign up to a second project, playing the lead in murder mystery film Knives Out (alongside Bond co-star Ana de Armas) which filmed in late 2018.

The various setbacks put the new Bond film at a release date of 14th February 2020 – but that was delayed AGAIN, with Bond 25 now set to be released in the UK on 3rd April 2020, almost two months later.

Hopefully, this time the release date will stick…

As well as Craig in his final outing as Bond, Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) will all be reprising their roles for the new film. Intriguingly, Christoph Waltz has also been spotted on set, fuelling speculation that his Spectre character, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, will be back with unfinished business…

The main antagonist? After months of speculation, Rami Malek was confirmed in a live reveal in April 2019.

He revealed via video link that he was going to play a Bond villain, saying: “I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing.”

He later added on Good Morning America: “This is just a perfect follow-up to Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Queen biopic which saw him win his first Oscar in February 2019. “Going from one iconic Brit to an iconic British franchise.”

Malek has also revealed that he sought reassurance from director Cary Fukunaga that his character wouldn’t be portrayed as an Arabic-speaking terrorist.

“It’s a great character and I’m very excited,” he told the Mirror. “But that was one thing that I discussed with Cary. I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out’. But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”

Alongside Malek are a host of famous names. Captain Marvel’s breakout star Lashana Lynch has joined the cast as a character called Nomi, who will reportedly get the code name 007 after Bond retires (more on that here), while Ana de Armas is believed to be Bond’s love interest – Paloma.

David Dencik will play a character named Waldo who, according to a tweet from the actor’s cousin, is another villain, while Billy Magnussen is reportedly starring as a CIA agent and Dali Benssalah joining the cast in an unannounced role.

During an action shoot on set in Jamaica, Daniel Craig slipped while sprinting, sustaining an injury to his ankle.

The production team confirmed on Twitter in May 2019 that the 007 actor would be out of action for two weeks as he underwent ‘minor surgery’.

BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020. pic.twitter.com/qJN0Sn4gEx — James Bond (@007) May 22, 2019

However, the tweet added that the film should still be on course for its April 2020 release date.

Just a few weeks later, in June 2019, an explosion caused a minor injury to a crew member, and destroyed some of the 007 stage at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

But by mid-June, things looked back on track when the official Bond Twitter page shared a photo of Craig hitting the gym in preparation to restart shooting.

Actress Naomie Harris told Entertainment Weekly: “He’s such a trooper and such a strong guy that I think even if he was still in pain, he would just chug along and make sure that we complete it on schedule.”

And by the end of the month, the official James Bond Twitter account had shared a picture and video of the star filming with an Aston Martin V8 in Whitehall, London.

007 star Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the #Bond25 crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic @astonmartin V8, first seen in a Bond film in THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS. pic.twitter.com/rhs13nNeyW — James Bond (@007) June 30, 2019

Who will direct the next James Bond film?

After Boyle quit in August 2018, it was announced the following month that US director Cary Joji Fukunaga would helm Bond 25.

Fukunaga was director and executive producer of the 2014 series of True Detective, which saw him scoop the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. He is also at the helm of Netflix’s acclaimed mini-series Maniac.

The 41-year-old has previously directed feature film Sin Nombre and the 2012 film adaptation of Jane Eyre, both of which garnered positive reviews from critics.

News of his hire was confirmed by the official James Bond Twitter account by producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The statement read: “We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

First look at Bond 25

The team has released a trippy behind the scenes look at Bond 25. Take a look at Fukunaga and Craig in action on set below.

What is Bond 25 about?

With Phoebe Waller-Bridge now part of the writing team for Bond 25, alongside Scott Burns, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, we’re hoping for a sparky Fleabag-inspired script this time around.

“There’s something about James Bond that always intrigued me in a similar way that Villanelle did,” the Killing Eve writer told The Hollywood Reporter. “They live a fantasy! But it’s a life none of us would ever want, if we’re honest. We don’t want to go put a bullet in someone’s head to sleep with people and have martinis. It’s a kind of fantasy nightmare.”

Waller-Bridge added: “A lot has been made of me coming on board because I’m a woman, and that’s wonderful. But also I can’t take credit for the movie that was written. It’s Cary’s movie.”

It’s been announced by Barbara Broccoli that the film will start with Bond living in the Caribbean, no longer working for Her Majesty’s Service.

“Bond is not on active service when we start the film, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica. We consider Jamaica bond’s spiritual home. He starts his journey here,” she said.

Early rumours suggested the Bond 25 script was based on 1999 novel Never Dream of Dying by US writer Raymond Benson.

A plot leak in September 2017 saw US gossip publication Page Six report that Bond 25 will see notorious womaniser 007 get married to Dr Madeleine Swann (played by Lea Seydoux) after quitting MI6.

But his domestic bliss with Swann is short-lived after she is killed, seeing Bond come out of retirement to avenge her death – a plot not dissimilar to classic Bond caper On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

An insider claimed: “The film’s like Taken (Liam Neeson’s movie), but with Bond.”

However, more recent speculation has Bond brought out of retirement by Felix Leiter (last seen in Quantum of Solace) to recover a scientist from the clutches of an evil villain.

Where is Bond 25 filming?

The film is shot in Jamaica, Matera in Italy, London and Norway, where early scenes were filmed by a frozen lake.

Will this be Daniel Craig’s last appearance as 007?

Since taking the reins from Pierce Brosnan as the secret agent in 2005, Craig has garnered universal praise for his portrayal as Bond in the last four films.

After claiming he would “rather slash his wrists” than play Bond again, but in August 2017 Craig confirmed he would be back playing Bond for “one last time” in the 25th film.

With rumours rife that Bond may die in the closing moments, fans are now speculating on how the franchise may continue.

While some have thought that the 26th Bond outing will cast a new lead with the explanation 007 didn’t actually die at all, the Sun have speculated that there could be “a Doctor Who-esque regeneration with a new actor.”

Who will perform the Bond 25 theme song?

It’s not yet been confirmed which artist has been chosen to record the film’s title track. Rumoured pop stars have included Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey, as well as Adele who has been reported as returning to the franchise after impressing with her 2012 track Skyfall.

Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp confirmed in August 2019 that the star had met with Bond boss Barbara Broccoli two years earlier and that the filmmakers were “interested” at the time in having Sheeran perform the theme.

Though conversations apparently haven’t progressed since, Camp added, “It’s certainly something [Sheeran would] want to do though, it’s a box that’s still to be ticked, for sure.”

What car will Daniel Craig drive in the new James Bond film?

Bond’s car in the new film will be… the Aston Martin Valhalla. The hybrid car is capable of going from nought to 60mph in under three seconds, and is powered by a specially-developed turbocharged V6 petrol engine.

The Valhalla – which replaces the model used in Spectre – is priced at £1.5 million, and follows in the tradition of Aston Martin naming its cars with the letter ‘V’, this time drawing on Norse mythology.

NEWS: The Aston Martin Valhalla: AM-RB 003 continues 'V' car tradition.https://t.co/vM3SD2Ks9Y pic.twitter.com/Vm3J6TeyOH — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) June 18, 2019

“Aston Martin model names always attract a lot of attention,” explained Aston boss Andy Palmer. “They do so because they invariably capture an emotion or tell a story.

“Norse mythology contains such powerful language and rich storytelling it felt only right that the AM-RB 003 (as it was formerly named) should follow the Valkyrie’s theme.”