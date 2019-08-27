When is The Eternals released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel is going in exciting new directions with its cinematic universe, and there’s no better example of that than The Eternals.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film will add another outer-space superhero team to the MCU roster alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy – but how much do we know about the films’ story? Who’s starring in it? And when is it out?

We answer as many of those questions as we can below…

When is Eternals released in cinemas?

The film is set to hit cinemas on 6th November, 2020.

What’s The Eternals about?

In the comics, the Jack Kirby-created Eternals are a race of vastly powerful aliens with incredible abilities (including atomic manipulation, super-speed, super-strength and so on), which they’ve primarily used in an endless battle against their foes the Deviants.

Essentially, the Eternals are an entire society of super-powered, near-immortal beings who have occasionally come into contact with more mainstream Marvel heroes, leaving quite a lot of scope for where a film storyline could go. We’ll update this section if and when more story details become available.

Who is in the cast of the Eternals?

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie will star alongside The Big Sick’s already-attached Kumail Nanjiani, with Jolie playing the ultra-powerful character of Thena and Nanjiani playing master swordsman Kingo Sunen.

Jolie’s physical training tackled “everything from swords to ballet,” she told People.

“She’s a warrior,” Jolie said “I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.”

Game of Thrones’ and Bodyguard’s Richard Madden has also been confirmed for a role, playing a character called Ikaris known for his numerous abilities (including strength, flight, a healing factor, psychic powers, durability and cosmic energy manipulation).

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

In exciting news for Game of Thrones fans, Madden’s old co-star and on-screen sibling Kit Harington will also feature in The Eternals as superhero Black Knight, real name Dane Whitman.

Other confirmed castings include:

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, the MCU’s first deaf superhero

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

Salma Hayek as Ajak, leader of the Eternals

Lia McHugh as Sprite, an ancient Eternal in the body of a child

Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the Forgotten One

Barry Keoghan as Druig

Captain Marvel‘s Gemma Chan will also be appearing in The Eternals, though *not* in her earlier role of Minn-Erva – in a rare case of the MCU doubling up, Chan will play an entirely different character, Sersi.

Featuring in the rumoured-but-unconfirmed space is Hollywood legend Keanu Reeves, currently enjoying a career renaissance thanks to the fan-favourite John Wick movies and possibly now in the frame for another main role in the Eternals – though given that he wasn’t included in the SDCC or D23 line-up, it could be more likely that Marvel have him in mind for another upcoming movie.

Perhaps, given the relatively unknown subject manner Marvel are plumping for some well-known names and faces – but whatever the reason, this is looking like a particularly starry group of superheroes.

In a positive push for inclusivity, MCU creative caretaker Kevin Feige has also confirmed that a major male character in the film will be gay.

“He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is,” Feige told Good Morning America.

Is there a trailer for The Eternals?

No – at this early stage the film hasn’t even been filmed yet, so we’re probably a way off seeing any footage.

Here’s a first glimpse at the movies’ Celestials (the alien beings who created the Eternals) though, as put together by Marvel Studios’ senior visual development concept artist Rodney Fuentebella:

Will The Eternals cross over with Guardians of the Galaxy?

Quite possibly. As the Guardians were Marvel’s first spacefaring franchise it at least seems likely that some of the alien races and planets introduced in those movies could cross over into The Eternals, with Marvel’s world-building (or should that be universe-building?) in full effect.

And who knows? We could even see a few of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters, or the newly-spacebound Thor, turn up in the movie in guest roles to help introduce the audience to these new figures.

After all, given that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been so delayed they might want to find SOME way to keep the characters in the MCU in the meantime…