Every Marvel movie coming in the next few years

Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home marked the culmination of every Marvel movie to date, but they were far from the end of the Marvel universe.

Over the coming months and years all sorts of new and returning franchises will be coming to cinemas under the Marvel banner, with well-known heroes like Black Widow, Captain Marvel and the Guardians of the Galaxy rubbing shoulders with The Eternals, Shang-Chi and more.

At the moment, we don’t know when each film will be released, only WHICH films are in the pipeline – but now that Disney have revealed the upcoming release dates for all their upcoming Marvel projects, we’ve made a few educated guesses as to when each film will actually be coming out.

Hopefully we’ll find out the full truth at Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which is set to unveil the new slate of movies officially, but until then here’s what we can expect.

Note: this article may be updated when new information is presented.

Out now – Spider-Man: Far From Home

The only film on this list that we know anything about for sure, this sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming is in cinemas now, sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) travelling the world on a school trip, getting over the death of Iron Man and teaming up with Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and comic book baddie-turned apparent hero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). No spoilers about the plot, but you can read our take on the movie’s ending here.

The last movie of Marvel’s Phase Three, after Far From Home there’s a bit of a wait before any new Marvel movies – and from hereon out, we’re taking educated guesses as to what each release date will be related to.

May 1st 2020– Black Widow

The first film of MCU Phase 4 is the Black Widow movie, which has been revealed to be set between the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Cast announced so far include Stranger Things’ David Harbour, The Little Drummer Girl’s Florence Pugh and The Favourite’s Rachel Weisz, with Pugh playing a younger spy trained up to be Johansson’s replacement and her “moral opposite”. The Handmaid’s Tale’s OT Fagbenle is also in the movie as a possible love interest, while Ray Winstone is expected to play an unknown role.

November 6, 2020 – The Eternals

The Eternals is Marvel’s cosmic new franchise that’s cast Angelina Jolie, Richard Madde, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan among others.

You can read more about the film here.

Based around a society of superhuman aliens, it’s one of Marvel’s lesser-known properties (which might be why they’re stuffing it with so much star power) but if Guardians of the Galaxy could turn a talking raccoon and a tree into beloved action stars, we’re sure this will still strike a chord with audiences.

The film is directed by Chloe Zhao, and could have scope to cross over with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

February 12, 2021 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The story of Marvel’s Chinese-American martial arts hero Shang-Chi from director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Canadian actor Simu Liu has been cast in the lead role, and he will become Marvel’s first Asian lead. Joining him in the movie are Tony Leung as The Mandarin and Awkwafina in an unknown role.

May 7, 2021 –Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Director Scott Derrickson has been confirmed as returning to the magical superhero franchise, with Benedict Cumberbatch also set to make a comeback as the titular Sorcerer Supreme.

Other cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong are also expected to return, and Wong hinted that filming on the movie could be starting next year.

“I know they’ve now got a writer on board who I met at the [Avengers] Endgame premiere,” he said at Denver Pop Culture Con (via LRM Online). “So I think that may be happening some time next year.”

It was confirmed at Comic-Con in July that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will also feature in the film.

November 5, 2021 – Thor: Love and Thunder

In July 2019 it was revealed that Thor Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi will be back for another Thor sequel, which frankly has muddled all sorts of our predictions already. With Chris Hemsworth set to return as the God of Thunder, expectations will be sky-high for the director/writer and star’s reunion, especially given Ragnarok’s popularity.

But the big news from Comic-Con in San Diego is that Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, who will take on Thor’s mantle as God of Thunder when Thor becomes “unworthy” to wield his hammer. Tessa Thompson has also been confirmed to return to the franchise.

February 18, 2022 – untitled Marvel

After its huge success earlier this year, a sequel for Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel seems like a sure thing, and another early-in-the-year release date – the first film came out in March – would seem like a good fit for the cosmic warrior’s return.

Whether a new film would follow on from Avengers: Endgame or explain where she was in the 20-odd years between her first movie and the present day is unknown, but we’ve explored the possibilities a bit here.

May 6, 2022 – Black Panther 2

It was confirmed at D23 that Black Panther 2 will fill this big summer slot, earning a bit of a promotion after it broke records in its February 2018 release date.

“We’re really hard at work on it trying to give you something special,” director Ryan Coogler told the audience. “We’re gonna take our time; we want it to be right.”

Director Ryan Coogler and most of the original cast (including Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright) are expected to return, though as of yet there’s no word on a storyline.

July 29, 2022 – untitled Marvel

After the spectacular firing and re-hiring of director/writer James Gunn, the rumoured 2020 release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seems a bit unviable – and considering that Gunn has also committed to the writing and directing of a Suicide Squad sequel before he moves back to Marvel, even more delays seem likely.

According, this summer 2022 slot seems like a suitable home for the Chris Pratt-starring sequel, which may revolve around his search for Zoe Saldana’s Gamora.

TBA

Blade

Fantastic Four

X-Men

Of course, it could be that we’re entirely wrong and Marvel has all sorts of other exciting plans we don’t know about. The release dates could change, films could shift around and there could even been some team-up movies coming our way that the company is currently keeping under wraps.

For now, all we know is that the MCU is still going strong even after it “ended” everything in the latest Avengers film. That’s a feat of resurrection worthy of the Infinity Gauntlet.