When is Disney’s Descendants 3 on TV in the UK?

You can’t stop it. With infamous villains, dynastic drama and catchy soundtracks, Descendants 3 is coming to Disney Channel UK.

Although the kiddie baddies returned on 2nd August 2019 in the US, British viewers will have a slight wait to see Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos.

So, when exactly is the third Descendants film on TV? Who’s in the cast? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Descendants 3 on TV?

The film will premiere in the UK this October on Disney Channel.

What is Descendants 3 about?

Once again, the movie will centre on the teenage daughters and sons of Disney’s most infamous villains: Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay. Also known as the villain kids or VKs, this time they return to the Isle of the Lost. Why? They’re on the lookout for some more villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep school.

However, things don’t exactly go to plan. When a barrier breach jeopardises the safety of Auradon, Mal is forced to close it, meaning no new VKs can come or go.

What caused the breach? And how can it be stopped? It’s up to Mal and the kids to find out…

Will Cameron Boyce star in Descendants 3?

Cameron Boyce, who died on 6th July 2019 due to epilepsy complications, reprises his role as Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil. All of his scenes were finished before his death.

Descendants 3 is dedicated to his memory.

You mean everything to us ???? pic.twitter.com/yIuesmkemn — Descendants 3 (@descendants) August 3, 2019

Who else in the cast of Descendants 3?

Most of the characters and cast from the first two films are returning, including…

Mal , daughter of Maleficent – Dove Cameron (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Liv and Maddie)

, daughter of Maleficent – Dove Cameron (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Liv and Maddie) Jay , son of Jafar – Booboo Stewart (The Twilight Saga, X-Men: Days of Future Past)

, son of Jafar – Booboo Stewart (The Twilight Saga, X-Men: Days of Future Past) Evie , daughter of the Evil Queen – Sofia Carson (Austin & Ally, Tini: The Movie)

, daughter of the Evil Queen – Sofia Carson (Austin & Ally, Tini: The Movie) Ben , son of Beauty and the Beast’s Belle – Mitchell Hope

, son of Beauty and the Beast’s Belle – Mitchell Hope Jane , daughter of the Fair Godmother – Brenna D’Amico (Chicken Girls, Crazy Wonderful)

, daughter of the Fair Godmother – Brenna D’Amico (Chicken Girls, Crazy Wonderful) Fairy Godmother – Melanie Paxson (Cupid, Happy Family)

– Melanie Paxson (Cupid, Happy Family) Belle – Keegan Connor Tracy (Supernatural, The Magicians)

– Keegan Connor Tracy (Supernatural, The Magicians) Beast – Dan Payne (Stargate, Watchmen)

The movie will also introduce Cheyenne Jackson (Glee, 30 Rock) as Hades, ruler of the underworld.

Is there a trailer for Descendants 3?

Yes, and it shows all of the VKs back in action.