How to watch D23 Expo live stream for all the Marvel and Disney announcements

Star Wars, Frozen 2 and plenty of Marvel news is heading our way as Disney’s D23 Expo begins tomorrow (Friday, 23rd August).

The ultimate Disney event is held every year in Anaheim and consists of various panels with studio bosses, animators and stars – so expect plenty of announcements.

To stay up-to-date you probably want to live stream the D23 Expo. Be warned though, not everything is being streamed. Luckily, we have a guide so you can keep up with what’s being streamed and when, as well as what isn’t being live streamed, so you can check back for the latest news.

The main three topics, Disney+, Walt Disney Studios and Disney Parks won’t be live streamed this year.

D23 Expo panel USA and UK times below.

Where can I watch and live stream D23 Expo?

The Disney streaming page has the live stream, just click and have it ready in time for the panels.

Disney’s D23 Expo runs Friday, 23rd August to Sunday, 25th Augusts in Anaheim, California.

What panels are being live streamed?

Friday, August 23

Disney Legends Ceremony – 10.30am PT, 1.30pm ET, 6.30pm UK

Behind the Art of Disney costuming – 4pm pT, 7pm ET, 12am UK (Friday night)

Saturday, August 24

Women of Impact: Meet the Nat Geo Explorers Changing the World – 10 am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK

Marvel Comics: Marvel’s 80th Anniversary – 5:30 pm PT, 8.30pm ET, 1.30pm UK

Sunday, Aug. 25

Heroines of the Disney Galaxies Presented by BoxLunch – 10 am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK

The Art of Disney Storytelling — 3 pm PT, 6pm ET, 11pm UK

What isn’t being streamed?

Friday, 23rd August

Disney+ Showcase 3.30pm PT, 11.30pm UK

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode II First Look – 2-3pm PT, 10pm UK

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD 3pm PT, 11pm UK

Disney+ Screening: High School Musical: The Series 5.30pm, 1.30am UK Saturday

Marvel’s Animation: Venom Invasion and a world premiere – 6pm-7pm PT, 2am UK Saturday

Saturday, 24th August

Go Behind the Scenes with The Walt Disney Studios – 10am to 12pm PT, 6pm UK

It’s likely this will include Frozen 2, Onward and a few other first looks at upcoming films. Star Wars news is also expected.

The Simpsons! – 1oam to 11am PT, 6pm UK

Haunted Mansion Celebrating 50 years – 12.30pm to 1.30pm, 8.30pm UK

Secret Walt Disney Company Project – announced on August 22nd – 1.30pm-2.30pm PT, 9.30pm UK

Immersive Worlds: Bringing Films to Life in Disney Parks – 3.30pm-4.30pm PT, 11.30pm UK

The ‘ish’ Universe: black-ish, grown-ish and mixed-ish – 3pm to 4pm PT, 11pm UK

Marvel 80th anniversary – 5.30pm-6.30pm PT, 1.30am UK on Sunday

The Musical Journey of Disney’s Aladdin – 5.30pm-6.30pm PT, 1.30am UK on Sunday

Sunday, 25th August

The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary Celebration – 10am-11am PT, 6pm UK

Sneak Peek! Disney Parks Experiences and Products – 10.30am-12pm PT, 6.30pm UK

Inspiring Women Behind Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge – 2pm-3pm PT, 10pm UK

World Premiere: Walt Disney Animation Studios Presents Short Circuit – 4pm-5pm PT, 12am UK Monday

Two Worlds, One Family: The Making of Tarzan – 5.45pm-7pm, 1.45am UK Monday

For the full schedule visit d23.com.