When is The Matrix 4 released in cinemas? Who is in the cast?

Keanu Reeves has signed on for a fourth instalment of The Matrix, which is due to go into production in 2020.

Despite his character Neo having apparently died at the end of The Matrix Revolutions, the 54-year-old will be back as the former hacker who discovered that the world that he knew was in fact a computer simulation, and that the real world had been taken over by intelligent machines.

Reeves will be joined by Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, while Laurence Fishburne, who starred as Morpheus in the original trilogy, is not expected to return.

Here’s everything we know about The Matrix 4…

When is The Matrix 4 released in cinemas?

Excuse us while we defy gravity to evade this question. There is no release date in place as yet, but we know that it is expected to go into production at the beginning of 2020. We could optimistically assume then that it might come out before the end of 2021… But don’t be surprised if it takes a little longer to put this one together.

Who is in the cast?

Keanu Reeves is back as Neo, as well as Carrie-Anne Moss, who played his love interest Trinity.

There is no word on who else will feature in the film, and the final member of the original trio, Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus, is conspicuously absent from all reports on the sequel. Variety has suggested that the filmmakers are considering re-casting his role with a younger actor, which is troubling…

What is The Matrix 4 about?

No plot information has been released as yet, so we’re left to wildly speculate. Either Neo survived the conclusion to The Matrix Revolutions, which saw him murder-suicide big bad Agent Smith, or he’s set for a Jesus-like resurrection. The latter would fit with the Messiah metaphor that pervaded the trilogy.

As teased in the coda to Revolutions, a new war between man and machine seems inevitable, and will likely be the primary source of trouble for our heroes…