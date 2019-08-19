Accessibility Links

Jason Momoa claims to have seen Justice League’s fabled ‘Snyder Cut’

Yes, it looks like it exists. And yes, the Aquaman star thinks its awesome

It’s been rumoured for years, but finally we know that a Zack Snyder director’s cut of Justice League DOES exist. And it’s apparently “ssssiiicccckkkkkk”.

That’s all according to Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who claims to have seen the alternate edit of the superhero team-up movie. Gifting the director a camera in a new Instagram video as thanks for his DC casting, Momoa also let slip his appreciation of the fabled Snyder Cut.

“Mahalo for showing me the Synder cut,” he said, adding: “The Snyder cut is ssssiiicccckkkkkk #luckymesucksforu”

The existence of another version of the critically-divisive movie has been debated by fans, with some even starting a petition for Warner Bros to release another edit of the movie after its stars spoke openly about the many scenes cut from the theatrical version.

Although Snyder initially helmed Justice League, he was forced to leave the project after the death of his daughter. Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the project, with fans uncertain how much of Snyder’s original vision made its way into the movie.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Warner Bros, the studio behind Justice League would ever release such a cut. However, Momoa’s choice of hashtag “sucks for you” indicates it’s not something audiences will see soon.

But who knows, maybe, just maybe, Warner Bros will release Snyder’s version if DC fans unite together to launch a massive petition. After all, if Justice League taught us anything it’s that you can’t save the world alone. Also: never leave a Mother Box unattended in a car park.

