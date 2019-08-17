When is The Batman released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? What happens?

Although The Twilight Saga’s sparkly, golden-eyed vampires definitely didn’t turn into bats or hang upside-down at night, we still can’t help feeling it’s a bit of a spooky coincidence that Robert Pattinson — aka Edward Cullen — is slated to play another tortured, nocturnal anti-hero in Matt Reeves’ Batman remake…

Here’s everything you need to know about The Batman.

When is The Batman in cinemas?

The film is due for release on 25th June 2021 in both the UK and USA. Filming is reported to start in late 2019 or early 2020.

What’s The Batman about?

After the critical disappointments Batman v Superman and Justice League, Ben Affleck is hanging up his cape, leaving a Batmobile-sized hole for another iteration of the DC Comics icon.

Set in the DC Extended Universe, this is reportedly a stand-alone film, rather than an origins story, but no specific details have been released yet.

The movie will be helmed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.

Who stars in The Batman?

In May 2019 Variety reported that Remember Me and Cosmopolis star Robert Pattinson would play Bruce Wayne, the billionaire playboy with a dark origins story and a secret nighttime, crime-busting hobby.

Deadline had previously reported that Pattinson was up against fellow British actor Nicholas Hoult, star of X-Men and more recently Tolkien. They later reported that Pattinson had been chosen over Hoult and that a deal was to be agreed in the coming weeks.

As for the rest of the cast, nothing’s been confirmed… yet, but Vanessa Kirby has been rumoured to make an appearance as Catwoman, a piece of casting the actress addressed at the Hobbs & Shaw world premiere: “I don’t know anything about it,” she told Entertainment Tonight, but added she would love to play the part:

“Are you kidding?! I would love to be Catwoman. Oh my god, it would be a dream… I have to do lots of squats. I mean, literally, lots of squats.”

Is there a trailer for The Batman?

Not yet — we’ll send a bat-signal when it’s released.

What other Batman films have there been?

The Dark Knight is one of the most-depicted superheroes in cinema, with various iterations of the character played by different actors cropping up over the last few decades.

Excluding 1940s serials, the first time Batman turned up on the screen was in a spin-off from the popular 1960s TV series starring Adam West, with Batman: The Movie released in 1966 and remaining a cult classic to this day.

Following this the character was adapted by Tim Burton for 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, where he was played by Michael Keaton opposite foes like Jack Nicholson’s Joker, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman and Danny DeVito’s Penguin.

After Burton and Keaton departed (though Burton remained as producer) Joel Schumacher took over for the Val Kilmer-starring Batman Forever (1995) and its sequel Batman and Robin (1997), which starred George Clooney after Kilmer had scheduling conflicts.

Following the poor critical and commercial response to the film (which is still remembered as one of the worst-ever superhero movies) Batman didn’t return to screens again until Christopher Nolan’s reboot origin story Batman Begins, which starred Christian Bale and sparked two critically-acclaimed sequels – 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Following that trilogy the character was rebooted again for Warner Bros’ connected DC universe, with Ben Affleck cast for 2016 crossover movie Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Affleck’s Batman also appeared in villain-based spin-off Suicide Squad (also in 2016) and 2017 team-up movie Justice League, the poor performance of which ended up inspiring Affleck to hang up the cape and cowl for good.

2017 also saw the release of comedy spin-off The Lego Batman movie, which saw Will Arnett reprise his role as Lego Batman from The Lego Movie for a critically-acclaimed, fourth wall-breaking riff on the Batman franchise.