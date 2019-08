When is It Chapter Two released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

Following the success of the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It which grossed more than $700 million at the box office, a sequel – It Chapter Two – is already being lined up for cinemas. Flashing forward twenty-seven years from the events of the first film, the follow-up will see the Losers Club reunite as adults to take on It, the shapeshifting embodiment of evil, once again.

When is It Chapter Two released in cinemas?

The film will be released on Friday 6th September 2019 in the UK and USA.

For fans wanting an early sneak peek, the first It film is getting a re-release for two nights only – 3rd August and 6th August – with eight minutes of new footage from the sequel shown in a post-credits reveal.

Who is in the cast of It Chapter Two?

It Chapter Two’s time jump brings with it a brand-new cast, and some big names for fans of the first film to get excited about.

James McAvoy has been cast as Bill Denborough, the adult version of Jaeden Lieberher’s character and leader of the Losers Club, while Jessica Weixler joins the cast as his wife Audra Phillips.

The Club is rounded off by Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak and Andy Bean as Stan Uris.

Bill Skarsgård reprises his role as the terrifying cosmic entity It, who commonly takes the form of Pennywise the Clown.

Will any of the original It cast members return for the sequel?

Director Andy Muschietti has emphasised that It Chapter Two is a continuation of the same story, rather than a sequel. As such, fans can expect flashbacks to 1989 with the original child actors of the first film – they include Finn Wolfhard (who plays Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie) and Wyatt Oleff (Stan).

What is It Chapter Two about?

In the first film, the members of the Losers Club saw their town of Derry in Maine terrorised by It, an ‘ancient cosmic evil’. The group of children managed to defeat and weaken It after a long battle, but in the sequel It returns to Derry 27 years later, stronger than ever. The Losers Club, fulfilling their pledge all those years ago, must now regroup as adults to defeat It once again.

Who is writing and directing It Chapter Two?

Andy Muschietti, the director of the first film, returns for the sequel. As with the 2017 film, Chapter Two is based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name, while Gary Dauberman, who co-wrote the screenplay for It, is sole screenwriter for the sequel.

Is there a trailer for It Chapter Two?

Indeed there is – here you go:

And there’s a second – and much bloodier – trailer here:

Oh, and there’s also this…

Who knew a poster could give you nightmares?!

What is It Chapter Two’s runtime?

The film clocks in at a whopping 2 hours and 45 minutes. That’s almost as long as Avengers: Endgame. Digital Spy reported director Muschietti explaining the epic length, telling journalists his original edit was four hours long.

“You cannot deliver a four-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable – no matter what they see – but we ended up having a movie that is 2 hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good,” he said.

“Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint.”

What have the It Chapter Two cast and crew said about the sequel?

It’s going to be scarier…and bloodier…

Muschietti has said in interviews that the sequel will be “scarier and more intense” than the first film, adding that fans should “bring your adult diapers”.

Another sneak peek was provided by co-star Jessica Chastain in a February 2019 interview when she said that she believed It: Chapter Two would set a record for the bloodiest horror scene. Lovely.

Meanwhile, Muschietti has described the sequel as about “trauma”, with McAvoy adding that his character in the sequel is dealing with “survivor’s trauma”.