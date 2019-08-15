When is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? Is there a trailer?

After tearing through realities in his debut and saving the Avengers with some time-travelling trickery, Doctor Strange is returning for a second solo movie.

Yes, Benedict Cumberbatch’s warrior warlock is set to return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Sorcerer Supreme once again accompanied by his trusty levitating cape and sidekick Wong.

But when will it be released? What is the plot? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in cinemas?

Marvel announced at Comic-Con in July 2019 that the film will be released on 7th May 2021.

Who is in the cast of Doctor Strange 2?

Aside from the obvious return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular Strange, the big news from Comic-Con 2019 is that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch will feature in the film, though quite how still remains a mystery. Feige suggested that the upcoming Disney+ TV show WandaVision, which will centre around her character, will lead her to darken Strange’s door.

Rachel McAdams (who plays Christine Palmer) and Benedict Wong (Wong) are also thought to be coming back for the sequel.

Director Scott Derrickson, who was at the helm on the 2016 film, will direct the doctor’s second outing.

Who is the villain in Doctor Strange 2?

At this point, we’re not sure. But the end of the first Doctor Strange certainly set up Mordo as the main antagonist for future films. A post-credit scene saw the Master of the Mystic Arts apparently turn on Strange for meddling with natural law, claiming the Earth had “too many sorcerers”.

Photo Credit: Film Frame ..©2016 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.

However, there could be a new baddie on the block: Nightmare. Ruler of the “Dream Dimension”, the supervillain has the power to suck psychic energies from the subconscious minds of dreaming beings.

“I really like the character of Nightmare and the concept that the Nightmare Realm is a dimension,” Derrickson told IGN when questioned on which villain he’d want to bring into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We decided not [to use Nightmare in the first Doctor Strange film] because that’s a bit of a complex idea to try to introduce everything we do introduce and introduce the idea of nightmares themselves as being a dimension. I hope somewhere down the line we do get to explore that because I think that’s super cool concept.”

What is the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

No details have been dropped just yet, though from the title it seems likely that the film will see Doctor Strange embark on a journey through parallel worlds, which will require him to team up with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Director Scott Derrickson has also revealed that the sequel will play up “the gothic [and] the horror” of Doctor Strange’s world, and given Derrickson’s horror-movie background it could be that we’re in for the scariest Marvel movie yet…

What is the Multiverse?

Within the Marvel comics, the multiverse is basically the popular science-fiction trope that infinite parallel universes exist containing radically or slightly different versions of the world we know. The main Marvel comics universe is dubbed Universe 616, and occasionally visitors and villains from other universes cross over for hugely important stories including the two Spider-Verse miniseries (which inspired 2018 animated movie Into the Spider-Verse) and the Exiles comic book, which featured a team of X-Men from different universes brought together to jump between worlds to take on dangerous missions.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home the multiverse was mentioned onscreen for the first time when con artist Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) falsely claimed to be from a parallel world. However, it’s been suggested that just because Beck lied doesn’t mean there isn’t a multiverse at all, with the fact that Skrull leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) took the backstory at face value suggesting that he may have been aware of the REAL multiverse.

If Doctor Strange does introduce the concept properly, it could allow for parallel versions of the characters we know and love, evil versions of heroes, heroic versions of villains and even some deceased Avengers coming back for a surprise cameo.

Many fans have also posited that the introduction of the multiverse could be the perfect way for Marvel to introduce the X-Men franchise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe so watch this space…

Is there a trailer for Doctor Strange 2?

Nope – at the current time, the trailer and any sneak peek pictures are hidden away in the dark dimension.