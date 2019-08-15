When is Cruella released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

Disney villain-turned-fashion icon Cruella was famously brought to life by Glenn Close, but a new film will tell the story of how the fur fanatic became the devil of a woman that we all love to hate.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s release date, who will take on the role of the terrifying fashionsta, and whether those adorable 101 Dalmatians will feature.

When will Cruella be released in cinemas?

The film is currently in pre-production, and Disney has announced that it will be released in US cinemas on 23rd December 2020 followed by a UK release just over a week later on 1st January 2021.

Is there a trailer for Cruella?

No, it’s unlikely we’ll see a trailer before filming has been completed.

Who will play Cruella de Vil?

It’s been confirmed that La La Land star – and Oscar winner – Emma Stone will play a young Cruella.

Who else is in the cast of Cruella?

Emma Thompson will join the cast in an undisclosed role – could she be playing the older Cruella, at the time of 101 Dalmatians? The actress is no stranger to Disney live-action remakes, having already portrayed Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast.

What’s the plot of Cruella?

All Disney has officially announced is that the new project will be “a live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.” The origin story will be set in the early 1980s and have a “punk vibe”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If the movie follows the format of Maleficent, we might expect a deepening of the character of Cruella. Expect to hear the harrowing tale of how she got that ice in her stare, and to find out why she’s so hell-bent on killing all those adorable puppies.

Is it really all about that fur coat?

How will Cruella differ from 101 Dalmatians?

Cruella will tell the villain’s side of the story, as Wicked did for The Wizard of Oz, and Maleficent did for Sleeping Beauty. Although the film will be set before Cruella meets the puppies, it’s possible that we’ll see flashes of her at the time of 101 Dalmatians. We might also find out more about how she originally became friends with Anita Radcliffe, whose dogs Pongo and Perdita are the parents of fifteen of the puppies.

Will Cruella feature songs? Will it include the 101 Dalmatians soundtrack?

It’s too early to say, but whilst Cruella De Vil is a favourite Disney song, its black-and-white presentation of Cruella as an ‘inhuman beast’ probably make it unsuitable for the new film, which is expected to bring more nuance to the character.

That said, it would be a waste not to include some songs in the new film as Emma Stone has award-winning musical talnt. She performed in Cabaret on Broadway, sang an awesome musical number (for no apparent reason) in Easy A and, of course, starred as the leading lady in La La Land.

Who is directing Cruella?

It was announced in December that Craig Gillespie – director of I, Tonya – will replace Alex Timbers (Mozart in the Jungle) as director of the film due to conflict with Timbers’ Broadway schedule.

Kristin Burr will produce the film, alongside Marc Platt and Andrew Gunn.

Who wrote the script for Cruella?

Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada), wrote early drafts of the script, before Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey) took over as screenwriter. She’s since made way for Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari), Dana Fox (How to Be Single) and Steve Zissis (Togetherness), with Tony McNamara (The Favourite) the latest to work on the screenplay.

When and where will Cruella be filmed?

The film will be shot in London, and production is expected to start during summer 2019.

How many 101 Dalmation movies have Disney released?

Originally created by author Dodie Smith, Cruella De Vil first appeared on screen in 1961’s animated Disney classic 101 Dalmatians, and appeared in its follow-up 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure, released in 2003.

The character made her live-action debut, played by Glenn Close, in 1996 remake 101 Dalmatians (co-starring Ioan Gruffudd and Joely Richardson), followed by its sequel, 102 Dalmatians.