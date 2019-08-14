Tim Burton’s Dumbo keeps hold of top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart

Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo keeps hold of its top spot for a second consecutive week, more than doubling the sales of its closest competitor in the Official Film Chart.

Keeping Captain Marvel (2) and Shazam! (3) at bay, the re-make of the Disney classic sees Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito reunite with Tim Burton; the trio last worked together on Batman Returns in 1992.

Hellboy (2019) is the week’s highest new entry based on just two days’ worth of digital downloads alone. A reboot of Mike Mignola’s graphic novel, this action-fantasy sees anti-hero Hellboy caught between the supernatural and human worlds and forced to battle an ancient sorceress hell-bent on revenge. The film stars Stranger Things’ David Harbour as the eponymous character.

Former chart-topper Alita: Battle Angel drops one place to number five, while animated adventure Missing Link enters the Top 10 for the first time following its release on disc; rocketing up 16 places to sixth place.

Aquaman treads water at number seven, Mary Poppins Returns drops two places to eighth; Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse falls one place to ninth. Finally, A Star Is Born returns to the Top 10 in the tenth spot.

On this week’s Official Film Chart show, takes a look at the Marvel’s box office smash Avengers: Endgame, ahead of its release on 19th August. The superhero film was recently announced as the highest-grossing film of all-time and is a strong contender for number one on the Official Film Chart in its first week on DVD release.

The Official Film Chart Top 10