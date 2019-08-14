When is The Witches released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

A new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s iconic book The Witches is coming to cinemas in 2020, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch.

Who else is in the cast and when is the film being released?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Witches released in cinemas?

The Witches will hit UK and US cinemas on 16th October 2020.

The movie began filming in Georgia, Alabama, and the UK in April 2019, but made headlines when a crew member was stabbed in the neck on set in June. The stabbing took place while the film was being shot at the Warner Bros. Studios stages in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

The Hertfordshire Constabulary said in a statement that the victim was hospitalised and his alleged attacker was arrested.

“One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance,” said the statement.

“A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody. It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.”

It’s not known if any of the stars of the movie witnessed the attack.

Who’s in the cast of The Witches?

Oscar-winning Les Misérables star Anne Hathaway has been cast as the Grand High Witch, and is joined by The Shape of Water’s Octavia Spencer as grandmother to Bruno, one of the boys who fights the witches.

Comedian Chris Rock, Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada) and Angus Wright (Peep Show) also star, but their characters have not yet been revealed.

The film also has a stellar creative team, with Zemeckis in the director’s chair and Oscar-winners Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón executive producing.

What is The Witches about?

It is a remake of the 1990 movie starring Anjelica Huston, which was based on Roald Dahl’s 1983 children’s book.

The story follows a seven-year-old boy, Bruno, who comes face to face with a group of witches. While the 1990 film was a loose adaptation – disliked by Dahl as the ending differed from the book – this new imagining is expected to be more rooted in the original source material.

Is there a trailer for The Witches?

Not yet, but watch this space…