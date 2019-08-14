Nowadays, its not just the Marvel films that have post-credit scenes.

This summer alone, films as diverse as Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw and Toy Story 4 have buried crucial bits of action behind a block of credits. For the former, the scene included some important information about the primary threat that drove the narrative of the film, and teased a potential sequel. In the latter, one of the best jokes of the whole thing was reserved for after the credits had started rolling.

Did Quentin Tarantino add in a little extra nugget for the fans at the end of his ninth film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood? Find out below…

Is there an end credits scene in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood?

Yes! A clip of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) filming an ad for Red Apple Cigarettes appears a minute or so into the credits. “Today Red Apple comes factory rolled, for the best drag, with the best tobacco flavour, with less burn on your throat…” Dalton says in the clip, before taking a pull on the cigarette.

When the director yells cut, however, he throws the cigarette on the ground in disgust, and chastises the crew for picking a bad photo of him for a cut-out.ttttt

This may seem fairly inconsequential – but it actually serves as an indicator that Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is part of Tarantino’s Cinematic Universe that includes most of his previous films. Red Apple cigarettes have appeared in Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds and even westerns Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.

With this in mind, it seems plausible that Dalton’s film The 14 Fists of McCluskey, in which he set nazis ablaze with a flamethrower, might have been inspired by the real-life history of WW2 in that universe, in which the German forces were well and truly taken care of by a group of renegade soldiers…

So, yes, it’s well worth staying until the very end.

