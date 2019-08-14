Doctor Doom movie could still happen as Fantastic Four heads to Marvel

Sure, 2015’s Fantastic Four wasn’t a movie too popular with audiences, but fans could still be treated to a Doctor Doom movie.

That’s the latest after Legion writer Noah Hawley recently revealed he’s waiting for the project to be approved by Marvel Studios, who now own the character rights after the Disney / Fox merger.

Speaking of the possibility of a Doctor Victor Von Doom movie with Marvel, Hawley said to Deadline: “I need to circle back to them and announce that I would love to make it and figure out if that’s something that is possible.

“Whether or not they already have a plan in place for what to do with those characters or whether they’re open to my kind of vision for what to do with those characters. But it’s sort of on me right now to go push them, which I will do as soon as I come up for air.”

Would Marvel Studios be open to a film centred on the super-villain though? According to boss Kevin Feige, very possibly. Speaking previously to Fandango about the Fantastic Four and X-Men characters previously owned by Fox, he said: “as opportunities come up, we can utilize them [in the MCU], which feels really nice.” Plus, at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced that a Fantastic Four movie is on the way, but didn’t give away other details.

Interestingly, Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers have expressed interest in seeing Doctor Doom within the MCU. “Doctor Doom was always one of my favourite villains,” Joe told Business Insider.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that rather than appear in his own movie, Doom and his many many mystic powers could be the big baddie in one of the upcoming Avengers movies. Or even better: an Avengers/Fantastic Four team-up movie.

We’ve already got our fingers crossed.