When is Le Mans ’66 released in UK cinemas? Who is in the cast and is there a trailer?

Le Mans ’66 – or Ford v Ferrari as it’s called in the USA – is to be released in cinemas in the back half of 2019.

The film is the latest from Walk The Line and Logan director James Mangold, and it tells of the Ford Motor Company’s endeavours to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966.

When is Le Mans ’66 released in cinemas?

The film will be out in both UK and US cinemas on Friday 15th November 2019.

Is there a trailer for Le Mans ’66?

What is 24 Hours of Le Mans?

Held every year since 1923, this motor car race takes place in the north-western French town of Le Mans and is considered a prestigious test of endurance – taking place, as the name suggests, over the course of 24 hours.

Held nowadays on the second weekend in June, the event shifts focus from speed to reliability, requiring cars to run for the entire period with limited mechanical failure in order to succeed. Race rules – which limit time spent by one driver behind the wheel – mean that competing teams are usually made up of three with the occasional crew fielding just two drivers.

Porsche hold the most wins with 19 in the race’s history, followed by Audi with 13 and Ferrari with nine. Ford have won the race four consecutive times in the 1960s. The driver with the most wins is Norwegian Tom Kristensen with nine victories, the most recent coming in 2013.

What is Le Mans ’66 about? Is it based on a true story?

Le Mans ’66 will tell the true story of Ford’s battle to take on Ferrari at the 24-hour racing competition.

Matt Damon stars as Carroll Shelby, the visionary American driver and car designer who was enlisted by Ford to assemble a car – the Ford GT40 – to beat out Enzo Ferrari’s vehicles and their dominance over the race.

Shelby recruits rogue driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), and together they “battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car.”

Who is in the cast of Le Mans ’66?

Damon and Bale star as Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles.

Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe plays Miles’ wife Mollie, while Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) is his son, Peter.

Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) is Ford exec Lee Iacocca, Josh Lucas portrays Ford’s director of special vehicles, Leo Beebe, and Tracy Letts is Henry Ford II.