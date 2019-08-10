When is Avengers: Endgame released on DVD? Will there be a cinema re-release?

With massive superhero team-up Avengers: Endgame now leaving its cinema life behind, the questions on every Marvel fans’ lips are simple – what’s next? When will the Avengers: Endgame DVD be released, and will there really be a new, extra-footage version coming out?

Find out everything you need to know about Endgame’s post-cinema life below…

When is Avengers: Endgame out on DVD?

The Infinity War sequel was originally released in cinemas on the 25th April 2019.

For UK fans, the DVD won’t be released until the 2nd September 2019, though a digital download will be available a little earlier on the 19th August.

American fans, meanwhile, didn’t have to wait nearly as long, with Endgame available on digital from the 30th July and on Blu-Ray and DVD from August 13th.

What are Avengers: Endgame’s special features?

Ahead of the DVD’s Blu-Ray release in America some small parts of the behind-the-scenes featurettes have been revealed online, including a special look at the all-female team-up in the film’s final battle (above), Scarlett Johansson’s farewell to Black Widow, the story of Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Iron Man (below) and other unseen production moments.

You can read a full list of other DVD features available below.

Digital Exclusive: Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance– Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.” Blu-ray & Digital: Remembering Stan Lee– Filmmakers and cast honour the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos. Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr.– Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU. A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America– Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero. Black Widow: Whatever It Takes– Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way. The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame– See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back! The Women of the MCU– MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble. Bro Thor– His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created. Six Deleted Scenes– “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.” Gag Reel– Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro– Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Is Avengers: Endgame returning to cinemas?

A slightly longer version of Endgame returned to cinemas at the end of June, including a special deleted scene and some other clips at the end of the credits.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theatres with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” Kevin Feige told Screenrant.

“If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be [June 28th].”

What are the reviews like for Avengers: Endgame?

Initial snap verdicts of the Marvel film were VERY positive, saying that the film goes beyond expectations while also being hilarious and a real tear-jerker.

Since then, full reviews have been published that continue the positive reaction to the movie, giving it high praise and good ratings.

You can read RadioTimes.com’s full review here.

Why is it called Endgame? Was that always the title?

Originally, the two films were just going to be called Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and Part 2 but after months of speculation (and a few misleading quotes from the production team) the title was finally revealed in a trailer for the upcoming film.

Avengers: Endgame is apparently taken from a line uttered by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange during Infinity War.

The reason for the secrecy was initially said to be that the title would be a spoiler for the end of Infinity War. In reality, Endgame is kind of oblique enough to not have worried, but it’s done no harm to the hype surrounding the Avengers: Infinity War sequel.

As for the meaning, well not only does it pretty much wrap up the 22-film current Marvel movie arc but it’s also about a final clash that is presumably only going to see one side left standing. Yep, Endgame sounds about right.

Is there a trailer for Avengers: Endgame?

The first full trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released a few months ago.

Following the release of Captain Marvel, Brie Larson’s character appearance in the upcoming movie is confirmed in the trailer’s footage.

Beginning in moody black and white before shifting into full teasing technicolour. Watch the video below.

The first, hotly anticipated look was revealed in December 2018, followed by a 30-second teaser of new footage that aired during the Super Bowl in February 2019 and both THOSE trailers can be watched below.

Later, a one-minute-long “special look” clip (which is rather like a normal trailer) was released on Tuesday 2nd April to mark tickets for the film going on sale. It sees Iron Man and Captain America set aside their differences, Iron Man and Pepper Potts reuniting, and the Avengers taking the fight to Thanos. Check it out below.

What will happen in Avengers: Endgame?

The film’s official synopsis reads:

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth instalment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

If you want more specific plot details, you can check out our in-depth coverage here.

How long is Avengers: Endgame?

The length of Avengers: Endgame has been confirmed as 3 hours and 2 minutes, by far the longest Marvel movie to date – and some fans were a bit concerned that watching the whole thing in one sitting might be a bit of an undertaking…

Who’s in the Infinity War sequel?

Brolin’s baddie Thanos faced a vast number of heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster, with main Avengers Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johannsson) taking centre stage.

As noted, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner are also back in action, along with Danai Gurira’s Okoy, Karen Gillan’s Nebula and Bradley Cooper/Sean Gunn’s Rocket Raccoon. And now, new posters have suggested that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, last seen in Thor: Ragnarok could be joining the fray.

Later in the film, Infinity War’s entire cast – including Black Panther,Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and many more – returned, making for the biggest superhero team-up in cinema history.

But is Hawkeye in Avengers 4?

Oh yes.

While Jeremy Renner’s master archer didn’t feature at all in Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo did hint that any characters missing out in the first film (also including Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man) might play a larger part in the sequel.

“We sat down and we found a way to work everybody in – but we have two movies that we’re working with,” Joe Russo told RadioTimes.com, where he acknowledged the absence of Hawkeye from promo material.

“So we figured out a way to bring everybody that we wanted to bring into the storytelling, I think in ways that felt satisfying to us, and so we’re happy with who we got to work with.”

And in the finished film, Hawkeye has a crucial part of play (and actually opens the film). Good things come to archers who wait…

Avengers: Endgame is released on DVD in the UK on the 2nd September