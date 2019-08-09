When is Little Women released in cinemas? Cast and news from Greta Gerwig’s remake

A brand new Little Women adaptation is on the way, but this time with a starrier cast than ever before.

Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Emma Watson are just a few of the award-winning actors who’ll be bringing to life the story of the March sisters in the new film from Greta Gerwig.

But who’s playing who and when will the movie be released in cinemas?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Little Women released in cinemas?

Little Women will be released in US cinemas on Christmas Day 2019. The film will then reach UK cinemas on 17th January 2020.

Who’s in the cast of Little Women?

Little Women boasts an A-list cast of Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actors.

Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn), Emma Watson (Harry Potter), Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl) and Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) will play the four March sisters: Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth respectively.

James Norton plays Meg’s husband, John Brooke.

Ronan’s Lady Bird co-star Timothée Chalamet will portray boy next door and close friend of Jo, Theodore “Laurie” Laurence.

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) also joins the cast as the girls’ mother Marmee March, while Meryl Streep (Mamma Mia!) stars as rich Aunt Josephine, James Norton (McMafia) as Laurie’s tutor and Meg’s potential love interest John Brooke and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) as the sisters’ absent father.

What is Little Women about?

It is an adaptation of the classic 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, who loosely based the book on herself and her own siblings.

The coming of age story follows the lives of the four March sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy – as they grow from childhood to womanhood in the aftermath of the Civil War in America.

With their father away fighting, the girls face the strife and limitations of poverty and social expectations.

Little Women is one of the most popular books in the history of American literature, and the novel has never been out of print.

Who is directing Little Women?

Lady Bird writer-director Greta Gerwig is helming the adaptation, reuniting with Ronan and Chalamet.

Gerwig was listed as one of the most influential people of 2018 by TIME magazine and was nominated for two Oscars for Lady Bird.

She also co-wrote and starred in Frances Ha and her other acting credits include Damsels in Distress, To Rome with Love, Maggie’s Plan, Jackie and 20th Century Women.

What previous adaptations of Little Women have there been?

Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming movie will be the eighth adaptation of Little Women in film. Notable previous reimaginings include the 1933 film starring Katharine Hepburn as Jo and the 1994 flick with Winona Ryder in the lead role.

The BBC has made no less than four TV adaptations of the book, in 1950, 1958, 1970 and then in 2017, the latter starring Maya Hawke and Emily Watson.

There have also been numerous theatre and musical adaptations of the classic tale.

Is there a trailer for Little Women?

Not yet, but there are a lot of photos of Ronan and her co-stars in character…

Little Women is released in cinemas on 17th January 2020.