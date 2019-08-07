When is Sherlock Holmes 3 released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s the story?

Guy Ritchie’s two Sherlock Holmes movies – 2009’s Sherlock Holmes and 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows – could finally be getting a sequel, with Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher reportedly in talks to bring Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law’s Holmes and Watson back to the big screen.

Here’s everything we know about the big-screen return of Sherlock.

When is Sherlock Holmes 3 coming out in the UK?

Apparently, a December 21, 2021 release date has been pencilled in for the film’s release, though at this early stage that’s subject to change.

Is there a trailer for the Sherlock Holmes sequel?

No – and given that filming hasn’t even begun for the historical sequel, we’re probably a good way off from seeing any footage any time soon.

Who’s in the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3?

Robert Downey Jr will step back into Baker Street as the titular detective according to Variety, with Jude Law’s Dr Watson also expected to return.

It’s currently unclear whether other characters like Kelly Reilly’s Mary Watson, Eddie Marsan’s Inspector Lestrade, Geraldine James’ Mrs Hudson or Stephen Fry’s Mycroft Holmes will also make an appearance.

What will happen in Sherlock Holmes 3?

Again, we’re a long way away from any concrete story details, with Chris Brancato reportedly working on a script for director Fletcher at the moment.

We can pick up a few clues from where the last film ended, however. After tackling Professor Moriarty (Jared Harris) into the Reichenbach Falls, Downey Jr’s Holmes was presumed dead – but the film’s conclusion reveals he actually survived by using a special breathing apparatus.

While still in hiding at the end of A Game of Shadows, Holmes had hinted to Watson at his survival, so it could be that a sequel will feature the pair reintroducing Holmes to society after his supposed death is revealed as a hoax.

How many superhero Sherlocks are there now?

We hear you – Doctor Strange is Sherlock, Iron Man is Sherlock and now Superman is Sherlock too. Give Tom Holland 20 years and he’ll be throwing on a deerstalker too.