The biggest movie releases of 2019
The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars are all set to rule the roost in 2019 – but what else is being released in cinemas?
From Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films whipping up a storm at the global box office in 2019.
But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including Quentin Tarantino’s latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2020’s big hitters…
Toy Story 4 – out now
Prepare to cry your weight in tears once again as Buzz, Woody and the gang return for another tale. But what exactly is weird new toy Forky? Read more
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Keanu Reeves
Yesterday – out now
Former EastEnders star Himesh Patel stars as young, unsuccessful musician Jack who wakes up from a car accident to a world where no one’s ever heard of the Beatles – except him. The film is written by Richard Curtis and directed by Danny Boyle. Read more
Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Lamorne Morris, Sarah Lancashire, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal
Spider-Man: Far From Home – out now
Tom Holland is back in the new Spider-Man movie, dealing with some of the fallout to Marvel epic Avengers: Endgame – and going on a road trip to Europe. Read more
Starring Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau
Midsommar – out now
Anyone who saw Hereditary knows that director Ari Aster makes the sort of horror that lingers with you long after the end credits. Florence Pugh stumbles into a Swedish cult in this haunting follow-up. Read more
Starring Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper
The Lion King – out now
Whatever your thoughts on sequel and reboot culture, you’ll be hard pushed to convince anyone that Beyoncé and Donald Glover leading this CGI re-telling of the Disney classic is not a good idea. Hakuna Matata. Read more
Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Keegan Michael-Key, John Oliver
The Current War – out now
Chart Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse’s 19th century race to provide America with electricity for the first time. With a starry cast, this film was once set for released by The Weinstein Company and is finally getting a much-delayed distribution. Read more
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Tom Holland, Nicholas Hoult Matthew Macfadyen, Katherine Waterston, Tuppence Middleton
August 2019
Hobbs and Shaw – out now
The Rock and Jason Statham lead this Fast and the Furious spin-off, which sees the duo form an unlikely alliance. Read more
Starring: Vanessa Kirby, The Rock, Jason Statham
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – release date 14th August 2019
Quentin Tarantino’s latest film will see him delve into the Manson murders, with the help of a typically stellar cast. Read more
Starring: Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt
September 2019
It: Chapter Two – release date 6th September 2019
The second part of Stephen King’s story finds the Losers Club 27 years after the events of the first film, and Pennywise is back to haunt them again… Read more
Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader
Downton Abbey movie – release date 13th September 2019
Production has wrapped on the film, which is set to star Downton favourites Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville – and features a visit from the King and Queen. Read more
Starring: Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton
Hustlers – release date 13th September 2019
A film based on the real-life story of a group of ex-strippers who conspired to swindle wealthy Wall Street bankers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. As well as its stellar cast, Hustlers boasts producers Adam McKay and Will Ferrell (who teamed up for Anchorman, Step Brothers and more). Read more
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Lizzo
Ad Astra – release date 20th September 2019
Brad Pitt plays an astronaut who travels to the outer edges of the solar system in a bid to track down his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and get to the bottom of a mystery that threatens the survival of Earth. Read more
Starring: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland
Rambo: Last Blood – release date 20th September 2019
Sylvester Stallone is back as military hero John Rambo – a whopping 37 years on from the release of First Blood. This time he’s made it his mission to take down a sex-trafficking ring linked to a drug cartel. Read more
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Adrian Berraza, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Perris-Menchata
The Goldfinch – release date 27th September 2019
Adaptation of Donna Tartt’s bestselling novel of the same name, which follows the story of a young boy after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Read more
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson
October 2019
The Personal History of David Copperfield – release date 2nd October 2019
The classic Charles Dickens novel is given a revamp courtesy of Armando Iannucci and lead actor Dev Patel, playing the title character as he navigates life in Victorian London. Read more
Starring: Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie
Joker – release date 4th October 2019
Can Joaquin Phoenix give Joker as much gusto in this origin film as Heath Ledger did in The Dark Knight? Time will tell… Read more
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert DeNiro, Zazie Beetz
Judy – release date 4th October 2019
Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in a film focusing on the life of the Hollywood starlet in 1968 – 30 years after she charmed audiences in The Wizard of Oz – on the eve of a sell-out live run in London. But worn out after four decades in showbiz, and with a weakening voice, she’s desperate to be back home with her kids. Read more
Starring: Renee Zellweger, Michael Gambon, Rufus Sewell, Jesse Buckley, Bella Ramsay
Gemini Man – release date 11th October 2019
A highly successful government assassin looking to end his career comes up against a younger clone of himself sent by his old boss who has a different, more deadly form of retirement in mind for him. Read more.
Starring: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong
Zombieland: Double Tap – release date 18th October 2019
This sequel to the post-apocalyptic comedy has its entire original cast intact as Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move into a deserted White House and fight amongst one another and against evolved zombies and fellow survivors. Read more.
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil –release date 18th October 2019
Angelina Jolie returns for the sequel to the 2014 hit about a vengeful fairy who develops a relationship with a young princess she was meant to curse. Read more
Starring: Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert Lindsay, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton
Official Secrets – release date 18th October 2019 (US release date: 23rd August 2019)
Based on the true story of Katherine Gun, this political thriller tells of how a GCHQ employee leaked top secret information to the UK press in a bid to expose the USA’s illegal activities in their campaign to invade Iraq in 2003. Read more
Starring: Keira Knightley, Matt Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, Rhys Ifans
Terminator: Dark Fate – release date 25th October 2019
The original stars reunite for the first time in 28 years, as T-800 and the iconic Sarah Connor return for Deadpool director Tim Miller’s latest instalment in the Terminator franchise. Original writer-director James Cameron is back as a producer, too. Read more
Starring: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis
November 2019
Last Christmas –release date 15th November 2019
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding (of Crazy Rich Asians fame) lead this Christmassy rom-com, which was written by Emma Thompson. Read more
Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh
Le Mans ’66 – release date 15th November 2019
Christian Bale and Matt Damon lead this true story about an American car designer and a British-born driver who team up to make a race car to challenge Enzo Ferrari’s lot at Le Mans in the 1960s. Read more
Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe
Frozen 2 – release date 22nd November 2019
The past is not what it seems. The new trailer for #Frozen2 is here. pic.twitter.com/YZOYrPXSGA
— Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) June 11, 2019
Disney fans have not let this one go: we’re finally getting that long-awaited sequel. Read more
Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad
Charlie’s Angels – release date 29th November 2019
Elizabeth Banks directs the reboot to the popular TV series about a trio of private detectives, working for the now-international Townsend Agency. The twist here is multiple teams of Angels organised by multiple Bosleys. Read more
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Patrick Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo, Djimon Hounsou, Elizabeth Banks
Director: Elizabeth Banks
December 2019
A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood – release date 6th December 2019
Tom Hanks stars as legendary American TV host Fred Rogers opposite Matthew Rhys as a reluctant Esquire journalist sent to profile him. The real-life story might not mean as much to UK audiences, but Hanks’ performance is already generating plenty of awards buzz based on the first trailer.
Starring: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys
Jumanji: The Next Level – release date 13th December 2019
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return for a second outing in the franchise reboot as a group of teens head back into Jumanji to rescue their friend. Read more
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, Donald Glover, Nick Jonas
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – release date 19th December 2019
The final part of JJ Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy comes a year and a half after the ill-fated Han Solo standalone story. Can JJ finish what he started with The Force Awakens? Read more
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Kelly-Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Keri Russell, Richard E Grant, Lupita Nyong’o
Director: JJ Abrams
Cats – release date 20th December 2019
The long-running musical hits the silver screen, with a jaw-dropping cast that includes Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Ray Winstone, to name just a few. They’ll be CGI’d into anthropomorphic cats, so that’ll be interesting. Read more
Starring: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Ray Winstone
The Irishman – release date TBC autumn 2019
Martin Scorsese’s latest film is set to be released on Netflix before the end of the year. It stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a labour union official with mob connections. Read more
Starring: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, Anna Paquin
The King – release date TBC 2019
Timotheé Chalamet stars in this adaptation of Shakespeare plays Henry IV and Henry V about the reluctant king. Netflix are rumoured to be pinning their 2020 Oscars hopes on this one. Read more
Starring: Timotheé Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily-Rose Depp