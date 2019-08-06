Andy Serkis will direct Venom 2

Good news, tortured-duality-within-a-man fans – because superhero sequel Venom 2 has landed a director who’s more than qualified to bring the story of a CGI monster with two minds to screen.

Yes, actor-turned-director Andy Serkis – best known for portraying both of Gollum’s personalities in the Lord of the Rings movies – has confirmed that he’ll be taking the reins for the Tom Hardy Spider-Man spin-off, reportedly beating out the likes of Bumblebee’s Travis Knight and Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ Rupert Wyatt for the top job.

“It’s happening,” Serkis wrote on Twitter. “The Symbiote has found a host in me and I’m ready for the ride…Can’t wait!”

It’s happening. The Symbiote has found a host in me and I’m ready for the ride…Can’t wait! #venom #venom2 #marvel pic.twitter.com/unCzmJOjop — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) August 5, 2019

Known for his experience working in motion capture (alongside Gollum he also starred as mo-cap characters like Caesar in the critically-acclaimed Planet of the Apes franchise and Snoke in the modern Star Wars trilogy), Serkis is a fairly logical choice for the Venom sequel, which is expected to up the stakes and CGI spectacle following the first film’s success.

Starring Tom Hardy, the original Venom told the story of a journalist who unintentionally bonds with a sadistic alien symbiote (also played by Hardy), with the pair eventually coming to an understanding as they used their shared enhanced abilities to take on greater foes.

Originally a Spider-Man villain in the Marvel comics (where the symbiote was bonded to Peter Parker first), the new movie version of Venom exists in its own separate continuity following Sony Studios’ decision to lend the Spider-Man character to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alongside Hardy the film also starred Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed, with Woody Harrelson appearing in a crucial cameo role. It was directed by Ruben Fleischer, who apparently chose to work on the upcoming Zombieland sequel rather than return to the Venom franchise again.

The Venom sequel is expected to be released in October 2020