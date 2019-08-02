How to watch and stream Coco

Coco was a tear-jerking hit when it was released in the cinema, but to really nail the songs, you’re going to have to practice.

The story follows the fortunes of a 12-year-old boy, Miguel, as he is accidentally transported to the land of the dead and his plight to find his his great great grandfather, famous musician Ernesto de la Cruz. But he soon discovers that everything that is dead (and living) may not be quite as he first thought…

Here are all the details for Disney Pixar’s home entertainment release of this Oscar-winning instant classic.

Is Coco available on DVD and Blu-Ray in the UK?

Coco is available as both one disc and three disc special editions It can be ordered here.

Is Coco available on Blu-Ray?

A 3D Blu-Ray version of Coco will also be released on 21st May in the UK. It can be pre-ordered here.

Is Coco available on iTunes?

Yep, you can order here.

Is Coco on NOW TV?

Yes, you can watch it here

Is Coco available on Amazon Prime?

Yep, you can pre-order it here.