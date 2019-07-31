When is Official Secrets released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is it based on a true story?

Keira Knightley, Matt Smith, Matthew Goode and Ralph Fiennes star in a political thriller about a whistleblower who exposed secret information about the run-up to the Iraq war.

Here’s everything you need to know about upcoming movie Official Secrets…

When is Official Secrets released in cinemas?

Official Secrets is set for release in UK cinemas on 18th October 2019. American cinema-goers get to see it earlier, with a US release date of 23rd August 2019.

The film already had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019. As of 12th June, it has a rating of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.9/10 on imdb.

Is there a trailer for Official Secrets?

Yes! Here it is:

What is Official Secrets about? Is it based on a true story?

Yes, this political thriller tells the real-life story of Katharine Gun, a woman who leaked top-secret information to the press and exposed illegal activities by the USA in their campaign to invade Iraq in 2003.

After the information appeared on the front page of The Observer, Gun confessed to leaking the email and was arrested and charged under the Official Secrets Act.

Who is in the cast of Official Secrets?

Pirates of the Caribbean actress Keira Knightley stars as Katharine Gun, a translator for British intelligence agency GCHQ who leaks a secret memo exposing an illegal spying operation.

Doctor Who’s Matt Smith joins the cast as journalist Martin Bright, reuniting with his The Crown co-star Matthew Goode – who plays the role of fellow journalist Peter Beaumont.

The cast also includes Rhys Ifans, Adam Bakri, Ralph Fiennes, Katherine Kelly, Indira Varma, Conleth Hill, Tamsin Greig, Jack Farthing, Shaun Dooley, John Heffernan, Kenneth Cranham, and MyAnna Buring.

This is a complete turn-around from the first cast, which was announced in 2016 and featured such starry names as Harrison Ford, Anthony Hopkins, Paul Bettany, Natalie Dormer, Martin Freeman and Gillian Anderson. That version was redeveloped, and production began in 2018 with a new line-up and a new director – Gavin Hood – at the helm.

Official Secrets is out on 18th October 2019.