Original The Lion King enters official film chart following remake release

Disney’s original The Lion King movie makes it into the top 10 of the official film chart this week following the release of the remake.

Sci-fi adventure, Alita: Battle Angel also completes a three-week climb to the top of the Official Film Chart, knocking Captain Marvel down into second place.

Based on the widely celebrated manga character created by Yukito Kishiro, the Robert Rodriguez directed film tells the tale of a reactivated cyborg on a quest to remember her past life and stars Rosa Salazar in the titular role with a strong supporting cast including Christoph Waltz and Jennifer Connelly. As a result, Captain Marvel slips to Number 2; its fourth week on the chart, all spent in either the top two positions.

The week’s highest new entry comes from Tim Burton’s live-action remake of Disney’s animated classic Dumbo flying in on digital downloads only, at number three. Starring Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Colin Farrell, the film blends live-action with computer-generated graphics to bring the story of the elephant with the oversized ears to a new generation.

At number four and six are previous chart-toppers, Fisherman’s Friends, Mary Poppins Returns and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Not far behind them is 1994’s The Lion King as it climbs into the top 10 for the first time on the Official Film Chart in the wake of the remake hitting cinema screens.

Bohemian Rhapsody and How To Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World trade places with the latter up a place to number eight as the former slips to nine. Rounding out the top 10, last week’s highest new entry, Us, falls five places to number 10. Further down the top 40, Tom Cruise’s eighties classic Top Gun climbs into the top 20 at number 18 following the release of the trailer for the highly anticipated sequel.

This week’s Official Film Chart online show takes a sneak peek at animated adventure Wonder Park available from August 5th.

The Official Film chart top 10

The Lion King remake is also available to pre-order .