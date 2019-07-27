New Avengers: Endgame deleted scene reveals the fate of one major character

**WARNING! MAJOR SPOILERS FOR AVENGERS: ENDGAME**

Avengers: Endgame took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster and tied up a ton of plot threads, but as the credits rolled there were a few lingering mysteries.

Advertisement

Chief among them was the fate of Gamora. Zoe Saldana’s character was killed off in Infinity War but a 2014 version of the character returned in Endgame, although her fate was unknown after the Avengers won their battle over Thanos; all we saw was Peter Quill/Star Lord staring wistfully at a photo of her before he, Thor and the rest of the Avengers boarded a ship (possibly headed on a mission to find her).

During promo for the film, the Russo Brothers had even joked that they were undecided on Gamora’s status. “We don’t know whether she was dusted or whether she survived,” Joe told Business Insider. “That’s probably a question that Guardians[3] will answer,” joking that they were passing the buck to GoTG 3 director James Gunn – “we’ve done our job”.

But it turns out they were fibbing to fans, because a newly-revealed deleted scene shows Gamora alive and well in the moments after Tony Stark’s death.

The unseen footage is part of the bonus features for Endgame’s upcoming DVD release and shows all of the Avengers react to the demise of Iron Man. Led by Hawkeye, one by one they take a knee in tribute – all but Gamora who is seen walking away from the scene.

This newly-released #AvengersEndgame deleted scene shows all of our heroes during a very moving moment in the film: pic.twitter.com/LU7LzFBYwx — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 26, 2019

The sequence is a particularly mushy one, and it’s not too hard to see why it didn’t make the final cut of the movie which has gone onto become the highest grossing box office release of all time, toppling 2009’s Avatar.

Advertisement

The footage is just one of a number of extra clips packaged up for the DVD release – you can read more about the home entertainment bonus features here.