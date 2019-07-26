Oscars 2020: When are the Academy Awards on TV, how can I watch and who’s going to win?

Awards season is being talked about once again, with films like Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Elton John biopic Rocket Man igniting the conversation about who will take home the coveted Academy Awards statues in 2020.

The 2019 Oscars ceremony was considered a success, beating the previous year’s ratings, despite having no host and no “Best Popular Movie” category to draw in viewers.

Will the 2020 ceremony go hostless too? And who is in the running to win the coveted Best Picture Award?

Find out everything we know about the ceremony so far below.

When are the Oscars taking place?

The 2020 ceremony will take place on Sunday 9th February 2020.

How can I watch the Oscars in the UK?

Sky typically has broadcasting rights to the Oscars in the UK. For the 2019 ceremony, Sky aired the show live on Sky Cinema on the Sunday night and early Monday morning, beginning with red carpet arrivals at 10pm GMT (the ceremony kicked off at 1am), with highlights shown at the more sociable hour of 9pm on Sky1 on Monday.

We expect it will be similar this year – we’ll update this page with more information closer to the time.

Will the Oscars 2020 have a host?

It has not yet been confirmed whether or not the ceremony will have a host in 2020. However, as last year’s host-less show was considered a marked improvement on the previous year – it saw a 12% year-on-year increase in viewers in the USA – it is quite possible that there will once again be no Master of Ceremonies.

“We’re not messing with that format, to the best of our abilities,” Karey Burke, head of ABC Entertainment, said in May 2019. Ultimately, though, the decision falls to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who will take advice from the broadcaster (ABC has a big-money deal to show the ceremony until 2028), before making a decision with regards to the host.

2019’s ceremony went ahead host-free after Kevin Hart stepped down following a backlash over his previous homophobic comments and tweets.

Who are the frontrunners for the Oscars 2020?

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is an early frontrunner to lead the way at the 2020 ceremony.

The film, which takes a look at the film industry in the 1960s (ticking many Academy voters’ boxes already) and the Manson murders, features star turns from Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie – all of whom will be hoping to pick up a nod in the acting categories.

Tarantino has two Oscars already, for Best Original Screenplay for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained. Surprisingly, however, he has yet to take home the award for Best Director. Could this be his year?

Elton John biopic Rocketman has also been tipped for awards success, following Bohemian Rhapsody’s surprising haul in 2019.

This one could see director Dexter Fletcher (who helped clean up BoRhap after Bryan Singer was removed from the film) and star Taron Egerton nominated, with the film posing a credible threat to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in the Best Film category.

Then there’s The Report, a fact-based political thriller about CIA interrogation techniques post-9/11, which stars Oscar nominees Adam Driver and Annette Bening (who’s been nominated four times without a win). It’s the kind of meaty drama that Oscars voters love, with two actors who are due some awards.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is expected to be Netflix’s big challenger. The film, which revolves around a gangster in New York, brings together some of the director’s biggest collaborators, including Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci – and Line of Duty star Stephen Graham.

Who decides on the Oscar winners?

Members of the Academy. It’s unclear exactly how many they number, but it’s thought to be in the region of 9,000 – anyone who’s ever won an Oscar joins their ranks, as do selected filmmakers, actors and craftsmen.

After coming under pressure for a lack of diversity amid the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, in recent years the Academy has been adding a host of newcomers to its body. In 2019, those new members include Lady Gaga, Sterling K Brown, Adele, Claire Foy, Letitia Wright, Elisabeth Moss, Gemma Chan, Tom Holland and Will Poulter.

Will there be an Oscars Best Popular Film category?

In August 2018, The Academy announced it was planning to introduce a Best Popular Film category into the awards show, to highlight achievements of genre films and blockbusters less likely to make the Best Picture category, such as Marvel’s Black Panther and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

However, after the decision proved unpopular, they changed their minds, and it was vetoed by the organisation’s board of governors.

They did, however, add that they may return to the idea in the future.

Peter Farrelly’s Green Book was the surprise Best Picture winner at the Oscars in 2019. The film’s star Mahershala Ali also picked up a statue for Best Supporting Actor – his second in three years.

Another shock winner was Olivia Colman, who beat out Glenn Close and Lady Gaga to the Best Lead Actress award for her performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite.

Rami Malek took home the Best Leading Actor award for his turn as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Elsewhere, Alfonso Cuaron took home a trio of awards for his semi-autobiographical Netflix film Roma: Best Cinematography, Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film.

While A Star Is Born was shut out of the major categories, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga won Best Original Song for Shallow, and gave us a memorable live performance, too…