When is Deadpool 3 released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? Will he join the MCU?

Worry not, Deadpool fans: the Merc with a mouth IS set to return to screens. Although some had worried that the Disney/20th Century Fox merger might mean the death of the Deadpool franchise, Ryan Reynolds – the actor who played the scarlet spandex-clad superhero – has given strong indications Wide Wilson will return in a third instalment.

But who exactly will star in Deadpool 3? When will it come out? And what will happen? Here’s all you need to know…

When will Deadpool 3 be released in cinemas?

There currently isn’t a release date for the film – Disney hasn’t even officially greenlit the project.

However, Disney boss Bob Iger has reassured more Deadpool movies are on the way. “We will continue in that business,” Iger told Disney investors (via The Wrap). “There’s certainly popularity with those types of films.”

He added the house of mouse would be “carefully branding [Deadpool and other 18-rated Marvel films] so we’re not in any way confusing the consumer”.

Who will star in a Deadpool 3?

Ryan Reynolds, of course, is once again expected to reprise his role as Wade Wilson, the actor a huge part of the previous film’s ad-lib filming process.

It’s yet unclear if Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) or Zazie Beetz (Domino) will be lucky enough to return to the franchise.

It will be interesting to see whether Cable, the time-travelling cybernetic soldier who teamed up with Wilson during Deadpool 2, will return. The character is played by Josh Brolin, the actor who played Thanos in the MCU before the Disney/Fox merger.

Is Deadpool now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

This is quite a tricky question. Deadpool was seemingly established in the universe of Fox’s X-Men, NOT in the MCU. However, the X-men-verse has effectively absorbed into the MCU after the Disney/Fox merger, with Disney CEO Bob Iger saying the two will become “one entity”.

Although the X-Men characters are expected to be rebooted in future Marvel films, it’s unclear where Deadpool will sit. Will the character be reinvented once more? Or – our best bet – will the titular anti-hero simply make a meta-joke to camera about his muddled origin?

What will happen in Deadpool 3?

At the moment, few details have been released, but Ryan Reynolds did tell Variety that the film will go “in a completely different direction” to previous instalments. Does that mean the character will be rebooted? Or that a team-up with heroes from The Avengers is possible?

Watch this space.

Is there a trailer for Deadpool 3?

No, and it looks like we’ll be waiting a good long while to see any sort of footage.