Twitter is calling for a ThunderCats movie after seeing Cats

It’s hard to find a silver-lining in the haunting two-minute spectacle that is Tom Hooper’s Cats trailer, but fans of the animated 1980s TV series ThunderCats, featuring a group of cat-like humanoid aliens, have found it.

In the upcoming film Cats, based on the acclaimed musical of the same name, the starry cast (including Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba) have all been digitally altered and covered in fur.

Now, however, ThunderCats fans are hailing the film’s “digital fur technology,” with the hope that a possible Thundercats film could use the same CGI techniques.

“Everyone is all weirded out by that CATS trailer, but I’m just excited to use Digital Fur Technology for a live action ThunderCats,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Everyone is all weirded out by that CATS trailer, but I'm just excited to use Digital Fur Technology for a live action ThunderCats. #CatsMovie #Thundercats pic.twitter.com/DQxiuxqLNa — J. Scott (@TravellingGonzo) July 19, 2019

Super hyped by this Thundercats trailer. pic.twitter.com/FQtvzAt9UU — Elliott Rodriguez (@WhoElseElliott) July 18, 2019

“So this is how Thunder Cats would look if it got a live action movie…,” another fan posted.

So this is how Thunder Cats would look if it got a live action movie… pic.twitter.com/ndbpKb9DPj — Jaychance[Gaming 4 the Summer🎮] (@ItsJaychance) July 19, 2019

#CatsMovie

…Soo now that we got that one outta the way….#Thundercats

(But better plz) pic.twitter.com/aID0iNqlW1 — I'm With You (@PronoiaYes) July 18, 2019

Finally, film technology has progressed to the point where I can pitch my extremely sexually confusing Thundercats adaptation — Tim Maytom (@trivia_lad) July 18, 2019

I, for one, am really excited about the live action adaption of Thundercats pic.twitter.com/Metr1RqcWo — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) July 19, 2019

