Official Film Chart: Captain Marvel knocked off top spot by biographical comedy
Fisherman’s Friends knocks Captain Marvel off the Official Film Chart top spot this week.
The biographical comedy-drama based around the story of the major label-signed, sea shanty-singing group comes in at the top of the chart. The official soundtrack for the film spent three weeks in the Official Singles Chart Top 40 upon the film’s release in March, making it the band’s third Top 40 collection.
The second brand new entry this week, on digital downloads only, is Alita: Battle Angel (3); starring Rosa Salazar & Christoph Waltz. Based on a 1990’s manga, it follows a revived, amnesiac cyborg as she sets out on a quest to find out who she was in her past life.
Previous number one, Fighting With My Family drops two to fourth, while Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hangs on at fifth spot. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World falls two to sixth place.
Thanks to the on-going success of Toy Story 4 in cinemas, the original Toy Story claims a fourth consecutive week in the top tier in at seven; Bohemian Rhapsody climbs two to the eighth spot; Ant-Man And The Wasp jumps 16 to ninth, and finally, Toy Story 3 drops to tenth.
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a clip of Tim Burton’s Dumbo remake, available to Download & Keep from July 22.
This week’s Official Film Chart
