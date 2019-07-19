Edward Furlong is back as John Connor in Terminator Dark Fate

Edward Furlong will reprise his role as John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate, the future leader of the human resistance, according to the franchise’s original director James Cameron, who announced the news via video-link at San Diego Comic Con on Thursday.

Dark Fate, which will also see the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 and Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, has been described as a sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2, in which a teenage Furlong last played the character. The role was also played by Nick Stahl, Christian Bale and Jason Clarke in the more recent Terminator films.

The film will follow on from the second instalment, disregarding the events of other Terminator films including 2015’s Terminator Genisys, starring Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Doctor Who actor Matt Smith.

Director Tim Miller also revealed during the panel that the film would return to its R-rated roots, “because it wasn’t always that way, and the fans kind of demanded it and the DNA of Terminator is an R-rated fuckin’ movie”.

The official teaser trailer introduces us to Mackenzie Davis’ half-human, half-Terminator character, whose attempts to save a young woman from time-travelling Terminator assassins are aided by a returning Sarah Conner (Hamilton).

You can watch the trailer below:

Terminator: Dark Fate is released in UK cinemas on 23rd October 2019