When is Marvel’s Shang-Chi film released? Who is in the cast? What is it about?

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already in the works.

On top of the upcoming Black Widow solo film, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and the Taika Waititi-directed Thor 4, there are also plans in place to bring Chinese superhero Shang-Chi to the big screen. While the Master of Kung Fu has yet to be cast, he will likely become the first Asian lead in a Marvel film.

Chinese-American writer Dave Callaham (who recently worked on the script for Wonder Woman 1984 for rivals DC) has been lined up to pen the script, and Destin Daniel Cretton (best known for the Brie Larson-led Short Term 12) is reportedly on board to direct.

Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

When is Marvel’s Shang-Chi released in cinemas?

Disney has announced its release slate for the coming years without confirming any of the titles of the films, so we are none the wiser as to when this is expected to arrive. However, with The Eternals expected to come first, followed by Black Widow, there has been speculation that Shang-Chi will be released in February 2021.

Who is Shang-Chi?

Shang-Chi is a Chinese superhero who first appeared in a Special Marvel Edition comic in 1973.

In the comics, he is a Chinese-American, born in the Honan province in China, who was trained in martial arts from infancy by his father Fu Manchu (who would later turn out to be evil).

Who will play Shang-Chi?

No casting announcements for the film have been made yet, but reports have suggested that Ludi Lin (who recently starred in Black Mirror’s Striking Vipers with incoming Captain America Anthony Mackie) is in the running to play the hero.

Is there a trailer for Shang-Chi?

Not yet, but you’ll be the first to know when we spot one.