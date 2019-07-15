When is the new Charlie’s Angels reboot released? Full cast, trailer and whether the original cast will appear

Charlie’s Angels are making a come-back in a brand new reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the central trio.

But how will the 2019 film be different to the original TV show and movies? And who else is in the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new film.

When is Charlie’s Angels released in cinemas?

Charlie’s Angels is released in UK and US cinemas on 15th November 2019.

Who is in the cast of Charlie’s Angels?

Kristen Stewart (Twilight) will be joined by British stars Naomi Scott (Aladdin) and Ella Balinska (The Athena) as the central trio of special agents – Sabina, Elena and Jane.

In an interesting twist, Sir Patrick Stewart (Star Trek), Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) and Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel) will all portray different versions of Bosley – an employee of the mysterious Charlie. Banks also directs the reboot.

Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) has also joined the line-up as Langston, a love interest of one of the Angels.

Banks’ Hunger Games co-star Sam Claflin is on board to play an unknown character.

What is Charlie’s Angels about?

The Charlie’s Angels reboot will put a slight twist on the original 1976-81 TV series and 2000 and 2003 movies, which followed three crime-fighting women (the Angels) working in a private detective agency run by the mysterious Charlie Townsend.

More than just a detective company, the 2019 movie will re-imagine the Townsend Agency as a global security and intelligence service with teams around the world.

“You don’t see much about their personal lives or who they’re dating,” Scott revealed in a Vogue interview. “It’s about the agency going global, getting into intelligence and tech, whistle-blowing. You don’t see bikini shots of their bums.”

Kristen Stewart also told Variety: “It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version… There’s a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun. But nowadays, if you see a woman in combat, everything should be completely and utterly within their ability.”

Banks co-wrote the script with Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider’s Web).

Is there a trailer for the Charlie’s Angels reboot?

Yes, the first trailer has arrived – here it is in all its glory!

The lively footage got a roaring reaction online, with Kristen Stewart in particular singled out for praise.

I cannot express how excited I am for this.Kristen Stewart is amazing.#CharliesAngelshttps://t.co/HZbQQtcwMA — Dillon Komarnycky (@komarnycky) June 28, 2019

I couldn't stop thinking about this Kristen Stewart sequence, so I made a gif for all of us to enjoy. #CharliesAngels pic.twitter.com/hnMhdFvR04 — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) June 27, 2019

Who is on the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack?

The trailer above debuted a new song from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey which got fans VERY excited.

Grande also revealed on Twitter that she has executive produced the soundtrack, details of which are being kept under wraps until closer to release.

Explaining the trio of chart-toppers she’s enlisted, director Banks told PEOPLE: “We were inspired by Independent Women and Destiny’s Child with the last set of movies,” referring to the hit track the group wrote for the 2000 movie.

“I feel really grateful that this incredible group of artists took inspiration from these films as well and felt like working together as women, and [it] thematically matched up with the exact movie that we were making.”

Who starred in the last Charlie’s Angels movie and TV show?

In the first movie, released in 2000, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu played the three leads and Bill Murray starred as Bosley. They reunited for the sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003. None are expected to return for the reboot – but they remain good friends and reunited in May 2019 for Liu’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The Charlie’s Angels TV series, meanwhile, featured Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith as the leads, and John Forsythe providing the voice of Charlie. When Fawcett and Jackson departed the cast, Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts came on board. The series ran for five seasons from 1976 to 1981

