When is The Goldfinch released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Goldfinch is being adapted into a film starring Nicole Kidman.

The story chronicles the life of Theo, a young boy who loses his mother in a terror attack and steals a priceless Dutch painting from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

But who will star as Theo? Who is Nicole Kidman playing and when will the film be released in cinemas?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Goldfinch released in cinemas?

The Goldfinch will hit US cinemas on 13th September 2019 with a UK release date expected around the same time.

What is The Goldfinch about?

The Goldfinch follows Theodore Becker, a young boy in New York who is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Disoriented during the terror attack, Theo takes a famous Dutch painting called The Goldfinch.

As he grows up, his mother’s absence combined with the presence of the painting lead him to make extreme life choices which take him around the world for a decade marked with adventure, sorrow, mystery, and redemption.

Who is in the cast of The Goldfinch?

Baby Driver and The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort will play Theo, with Boardwalk Empire’s Oakes Fegley playing the younger version of him.

Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman will star as Mrs Barbour, the austere mother of the family who takes Theo in, alongside Luke Wilson as Theo’s deadbeat father Larry, Sarah Paulson as Larry’s girlfriend Xandra, Finn Wolfhard and Aneurin Barnard as the young and old versions of Theo’s friend Boris, Jeffrey Wright as antique shop owner Hobie, Ashleigh Cummings as Theo’s love interest Pippa, Denis O’Hare as Lucius Reeve, a man who Theo does business with, and Willa Fitzgerald as Kitsey, another of Theo’s love interests.

Who is The Goldfinch author Donna Tartt? What other books has she written?

Tartt published The Goldfinch, which is almost 800 pages long, in 2013. The book won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2014 and spent over thirty weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

American author Tartt has also written novels The Secret History and The Little Friend. Alongside her critical acclaim, she is known for taking more than a decade to complete each of her books.

Is The Goldfinch a real painting?

It is indeed. The Goldfinch is a 1654 oil painting by Carel Fabritius of a chained goldfinch. The work belongs to the collection of the Mauritshuis in The Hague, Netherlands.

Who is adapting The Goldfinch for the screen?

Brooklyn director John Crowley has adapted The Goldfinch into a feature film, while Peter Straughan (Wolf Hall) penned the screenplay and legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins (Skyfall, Blade Runner 2049) shot the project.

Is there a trailer for The Goldfinch?

There sure is. Here you go…