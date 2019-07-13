Oliver Jackson-Cohen cast as Invisible Man for new movie

The remake of classic movie The Invisible Man has finally found its leading light, with British actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen – who recently starred in The Haunting of Hill House – taking on the central role.

Jackson-Cohen joins Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer and Storm Reid in the update of the Universal classic, which is being brought to screen by Get Out production company Blumhouse and director Leigh Whannel (Saw) who also wrote the script.

Previously, Universal had tapped Johnny Depp to play the character as part of their planned “Dark Universe” of connected films, but after the poor performance of Tom Cruise’s The Mummy this plan seems to have been quietly scrapped.

Now, it’s up to Jackson-Cohen – known to UK audiences for parts in Hollyoaks, Lark Rise to Candleford, Bonekickers, Mr Selfridge, Dracula, The Great Fire and Man in an orange Shirt and to US audiences for Emerald City – to take on the part instead.

We can’t wait to not see him in action.

The Invisible Man will be released in March 2020