Doctor Strange 2: release date, cast, plot and main villain details

After tearing through realities in his debut and saving the Avengers with some time-travelling trickery, Doctor Strange is returning for a second solo movie.

Advertisement

Yes, Benedict Cumberbatch’s warrior warlock is set to return for Doctor Strange 2, the Sorcerer Supreme once again accompanied by his trusty levitating cape and sidekick Wong.

But when will it be released? What is the plot? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Doctor Strange 2 released in cinemas?

Disney and Marvel haven’t officially announced a release date, but the film is expected in 2021 – probably in May.

Who is in the cast of Doctor Strange 2?

Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to reprise his role as the Sorcerer Supreme and, according to reports, the actor has already signed up to the project.

Rachel McAdams (who plays Christine Palmer) and Benedict Wong (Wong) are also thought to be coming back for the sequel.

It’s not yet clear if Chiwetel Ejiofor will return to play Mordo once again.

Director Scott Derrickson, who was at the helm on the 2016 film, will direct the doctor’s second outing.

Who is the villain in Doctor Strange 2?

At this point, we’re not sure. But the end of the first Doctor Strange certainly set up Mordo as the main antagonist for future films. A post-credit scene saw the Master of the Mystic Arts apparently turn on Strange for meddling with natural law, claiming the Earth had “too many sorcerers”.

Photo Credit: Film Frame ..©2016 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.

However, there could be a new baddie on the block: Nightmare. Ruler of the “Dream Dimension”, the supervillain has the power to suck psychic energies from the subconscious minds of dreaming beings.

“I really like the character of Nightmare and the concept that the Nightmare Realm is a dimension,” Derrickson told IGN when questioned on which villain he’d want to bring into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We decided not [to use Nightmare in the first Doctor Strange film] because that’s a bit of a complex idea to try to introduce everything we do introduce and introduce the idea of nightmares themselves as being a dimension. I hope somewhere down the line we do get to explore that because I think that’s super cool concept.”

What is the plot of Doctor Strange 2?

No details have been dropped just yet – as you can see above, it’s not entirely clear who the villain will be.

However, it’s likely the film will move deeper into the mystical world of Doctor Strange, mystic arts and dimension-hopping.

Advertisement

Is there a Trailer For Doctor Strange 2?

Nope – at the current time, the trailer and any sneak peek pictures are hidden away in the dark dimension.