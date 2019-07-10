Bohemian Rhapsody leads best-selling films of 2019 as it sneaks back into top 10 chart again

Bohemian Rhapsody has been breaking records and sailing past the traditional film milestones ever since it was released last year.

Now the Freddie Mercury biopic, starring Rami Malek, has made its way back into the top ten film chart list (DVD sales) sneaking in the tenth spot this week making it the best-selling film so far this year.

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, also makes the Official Film Chart taking the top spot on digital downloads only, leading its closest competition by nearly 3:1 in its first week of release on digital.

As a result, Fighting With My Family loses the number one spot and drops down a place.

With Toy Story 4 in cinemas, it’s no surprise that the original Toy Story climbs one place to third with Toy Story 3 at six and Toy Story 2 at eight keeping the trend going from last week.

Former chart-topper How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World drops to number four; Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse jumps four spots to number five following Spider-Man: Far From Home hitting the big screen.

There’s another superhero further down the top ten as Aquaman takes the ninth spot, and, finally, the biggest seller of the year so far.

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a clip of Jordan Peele’s modern-day horror Us, which is available from July 15.

The Official DVD Film Chart Top 10 – 10th July 2019

CAPTAIN MARVEL – buy here FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY – buy here TOY STORY – buy here HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – HIDDEN WORLD – buy here SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – buy here TOY STORY 3 – buy here COLD PURSUIT – buy here TOY STORY 2 – buy here AQUAMAN – buy here BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – buy here

