Classic 80s rom-com Look Who’s Talking reboot in the works

Move over Boss Baby, there’s a new talking tot in town. Well, an old talking tot, first made famous by 1989 film Look Who’s Talking.

The classic comedy movie – which originally starred a baby voiced by Bruce Willis – is being rebooted, penned by The Break-up and Dumb and Dumber To writer Jeremy Garelick.

The cast for the new film hasn’t been announced yet, but viewers can expect it to be “diverse”, according to Deadline.

In a statement, Garelick said: “What excited me about doing is, I have four kids, including twins, and this is something they can watch, and share some of the experience I had with my wife.

“Like, figuring out how to raise these kids, with all the mistakes that happen. Add in the voices that are keyed to facial expressions, it just really seems like a fun idea. Everyone can relate to babies.

“We’re in the early stages of figuring out what the story is for the modern version of the movie.”

The original story followed Kirstie Alley as a single career woman and her son (the Willis-voiced baby, who narrates the film) as they cross paths with a taxi driver played by John Travolta.

It was an unexpected hit, the movie raking in almost $300m worldwide against a budget of only $7.5m. This success led to two follow-up films, Look Who’s Talking Too (1990) and Look Who’s Talking Now (1993). Look Who’s Talking also inspired the sitcom Baby Talk, which aired in the US from 1991 to 1992.