EVERY new Star Wars movie and TV series announced so far

For the first time in a while we’re not looking down the barrel of endless Star Wars sequels, with December’s Episode IX set to end both the main Skywalker saga and Star Wars films in general for the next few years.

Still, that doesn’t mean we don’t have plenty to look forward to over the coming months and years – because with the numbered movies soon to be left behind, Disney and Lucasfilm now seem to be getting a bit creative with how to keep the franchise going.

Below, we’ve gone into all the announced Star Wars projects and release dates – as well as a few that are just rumoured – to keep you up to date on what we can expect from the future of a galaxy far, far away.

Even before the much-hyped Episode IX we’re seeing the beginning of Disney and LucasFilm’s small-screen ambitions, with The Mandalorian – a new series set to launch streaming platform Disney+ – arriving this autumn.

Starring Pedro Pascal as the titular outer-space adventurer (hailing from the same planet as fan-favourite character Boba Fett), the series has been created by Jon Favreau, and early footage reactions have been very positive even if we still don’t know too much about the series’ storyline.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” a synopsis reads. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic”.

The Mandalorian also stars ex-MMA fighter and Deadpool star Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers and Omid Abtahi.

And watch out for some cameos – Favreau’s Instagram feed has already revealed the presence of robotic bounty hunter IG-88 in the series, and we’d be surprised if he’s the only film character to put in an appearance.

Here’s one we do know a fair bit about – well, by Star Wars standards.

Directed by The Force Awakens’ JJ Abrams after the departure of Colin Trevorrow, The Rise of Skywalker is set to close off the “modern” trilogy that Abrams started in 2015 as well as the nine-part Skywalker saga as a whole.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and Mark Hamill are among the cast returning, with the film also set to add Richard E Grant and original trilogy star Billy Dee Williams among others. The late Carrie Fisher will also reprise her role thanks to archive footage.

As for the story, well, that’s a mystery – though, according to a panel at Star Wars Celebration, the film takes place some time after The Last Jedi, and the trailer (above) suggests it will involve a mission to the second Death Star (now underwater) and the return of Ian McDiarmuid’s Emperor Palpatine…

Date unknown – Untitled Cassian Andor series

A spin-off of 2016’s Rogue One, this Disney+ series is set to have Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk reprise their roles as super-spy Cassian Andor and reprogrammed droid K-2SO, with the drama following their adventures and covert missions for the Rebel Alliance.

Apart from these details, little is known about the series, not even its title, though it’s expected to be released some time after the Rise of Skywalker and before any more Star Wars movies.

December 16th 2022 – Untitled Benioff and Weiss Star Wars movie

Disney has unveiled release dates for some future Star Wars movies and, as previously announced by LucasFilm, the franchise IS taking a bit of a break after The Rise of Skywalker (at least in cinemas).

Currently, the first film in this brave new Star Wars world will come in the usual Christmas slot in 2022 – and it’s now been revealed that this particular movie will be coming from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement on the Star Wars website in early 2018.

“Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Rumour has it that Benioff and Weiss’ movie could take the franchise thousands of years before the prequel trilogy, back to the medieval-esque period in Star Wars history known as the Old Republic, which in spin-off media involved a massive clash across the galaxy between thousands of Jedi and Sith. Though perhaps the idea of the Game of Thrones guys doing ANOTHER bloodthirsty medieval fantasy seems a little too obvious…

Originally the pair were said to be developing a whole trilogy for LucasFilm, but the latest announcement only involved this one film, so it’s unclear whether it’s still the plan for it to have sequels. If it does however, it could be this very next date that we’ll see it in cinemas…

December 20th 2024 – Untitled Star Wars movie

While this could be another entry in the Benioff and Weiss saga, it’s also possible that 2024 will mark the first part of The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s already-announced new trilogy.

Described as a “blank canvas” set in “a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored,” little is known about Johnson’s plans for the new films – and when RadioTimes.com spoke to him during early planning stages in 2017, he was giving nothing away.

“Well, I hope it’s a good story!” Johnson said.

“If you’re actually doing things that feel like they really dramatically land, to me the definition of that is you don’t see it coming in the moment, and then once it’s happened it feels inevitable. That’s what you’re aiming for.”

Since 2017 there have been no new announcements about Johnson’s trilogy, though it has been confirmed the plan is still on the cards.

On the other hand, even that would be a VERY long production schedule, so perhaps we should take all these rumours with a pinch of salt. Especially when

December 18 2026 – Untitled Star Wars movie

As noted above, this could be a continuation of either Johnson or Weiss and Benioff’s trilogies – but there are also a few other possibilities as to what this slot could be used for.

Apparently at one point, Disney and LucasFilm were planning a movie set in the dangerous spaceport of Mos Eisley before the middling reaction to Solo: A Star Wars Story scared them off. Who’s to say the idea couldn’t get revived down the line?

And what about that Obi-Wan Kenobi movie that’s been rumoured for so long? With a bit of a breather after Solo, who’s to say they couldn’t get Ewan MacGregor – now appropriately a bit aged up – to return to the Khaki robes of the Jedi Master during his years on Tattooine?

Clearly, the future of Star Wars is still bright – even if we can’t quite make out what it is yet.