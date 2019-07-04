When is Ghostbusters 3 released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

A brand new Ghostbusters sequel set in the universe of the original 1980s films is coming to cinemas in 2020. Which stars from the first two films will be reprising their roles? And has the movie got a release date yet?

When is Ghostbusters 3 released in cinemas?

Ghostbusters 3 will be released in US cinemas on 10th July 2020. It has not yet been revealed when the film will come out in the UK.

Who’s in the cast of Ghostbusters 3?

Captain Marvel star McKenna Grace, aged 12, will lead the cast of the film – but details of her character have not yet been revealed. She is joined by Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard as her character’s brother and The Sinner’s Carrie Coon as her mother.

In June 2019, it was reported by Variety that Ant-Man star Paul Rudd would also feature as a teacher, presumably in charge of Grace and Wolfhard’s characters.

Rudd’s involvement was confirmed by Ghostbusters’ official Twitter account which shared a video of the actor in front of the iconic firehouse used in the franchise.

“When I heard they were going to call me, well, as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself,” he says. “I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for ‘Ghostbusters.’ In fact, I’m sliming myself right now.”

Which original Ghostbusters stars will be reprising their roles in Ghostbusters 3?

Sigourney Weaver will be back as Dana Barrett, and she seemed to hint she would be reuniting with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson for the movie, telling Parade: “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again.”

However, there’s been no official confirmation yet that the trio will be returning as Dr Peter Venkman, Dr Raymond Stantz and Winston Zeddemore. For now, both Aykroyd and Hudson are enthusiastically tweeting about the new film…

If you need a tune-up, you know who to call #GB20 https://t.co/qh0byw7MYA https://t.co/cxEwPTwehw — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) January 16, 2019

Bigger than a 100-ft marshmallow man! https://t.co/KG7l9Rv4HQ "@dan_aykroyd: If you need a tune-up, u know who 2 call #GB20 https://t.co/pvs1l5Nze9" — Ernie Hudson (@Ernie_Hudson) January 16, 2019

Harold Ramis, who played Dr Egon Spengler, passed away in 2014 and is unlikely to be recast.

What is Ghostbusters 3 about?

The new film will centre around four teenagers – two boys and two girls – and will tell the story of a family moving “back home to a small town where they learn more about who they are”, according to Pursue News.

Ghostbusters 3 will be a direct sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II and will take place in a different universe to the 2016 all-female reboot.

“I think we have a story that’s going to work and it’s being written right now by really good filmmakers,” Ackroyd told AXS TV’s The Big Interview With Dan Rather back in November last year.

“I can’t say their names. They’re a good team and they are making an effort to bring back all the emotion and spirit of the first two movies and then take it into the 21st century with a vernacular that’s needed today to get it across.”

Speaking about Murray and whether he will return, he said: “The story is so good, he’ll come, even if he plays a ghost.”

Why does Ghostbusters 3 ignore the Ghostbusters reboot?

The new movie isn’t a reboot it picks up the original story as more of a ‘legacy movie’ , but the move has caused debate.

Ghostbusters reboot star Leslie Jones tweeted: “So insulting. Like f*** us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a d*** move. And I don’t give f*** I’m saying something!!”

Who is directing Ghostbusters 3?

Jason Reitman, the son of the franchise’s original director Ivan Reitman, will helm the movie.

Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1 — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set,” Reitman told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Reitman, who wrote and directed The Front Runner, has co-written the Ghostbusters sequel with Gil Kenan. His father Ivan will produce the new film.

Which other films have there been in the Ghostbusters franchise?

The original Ghostbusters movie in 1984 starred Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson and Ramis as a group of guys who set up a paranormal investigation and elimination service – Ghostbusters.

There was a sequel in 1989 and then, in 2016, there was an all-female reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones and directed by Paul Feig.

Is there a trailer for Ghostbusters 3?

So far, just a teaser trailer has been released – and it’s pretty spooky…

Ghostbusters 3 is released in cinemas on July 10, 2020.