When is Spider-Man: Far From Home released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? And how does it connect to Avengers: Endgame?

**Warning: this article contains MAJOR spoilers for Avengers: Endgame**

The next Spider-Man film is released in July, with Tom Holland returning as the web-slinger for a new adventure, two years on from his critically acclaimed debut in Homecoming. Here’s everything we know about the sequel – Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Warning: this may include a few spoilers for other Marvel movies.

When is Spider-Man: Far From Home released in cinemas?

Sony has announced that the film will be released in both UK and US cinemas on 2nd July 2019.

Far From Home comes more or less exactly two years after the previous film in the series (Spider-Man: Homecoming, amnesia fans) hit cinemas and about three months after the release of the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame.

Is there a trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home?

*UPDATE* – a second trailer was released in May 2019, after the spoiler ban on Avengers: Endgame had lifted.

It sees Peter Parker mourning the loss of Iron Man, who died after snapping away Thanos and his goons in the Infinity War sequel. It also gives us a bit more context about Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin “Mysterio” Beck, who, Nick Fury reveals, is from an alternate dimension. It seems the back and forth snappings have had consequences… check it out below.

The first trailer for Far From Home was released in mid-January 2019, and introduced the world to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio (of whom, more later) and a couple of cool new suits for Spider-Man, as well as laying out the basic plot which we go into more depth about below.

You can watch the full teaser below.

What’s Spider-Man: Far From Home about? How will it address the events of Avengers: Endgame?

Following the events of Avengers 4, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) goes on a trip round Europe with his friends, running into Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury and taking on some bizarre Elemental baddies (made of air, fire, water and earth) with the help of a mysterious master of illusion, who may not be who he seems…

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“Our friendly neighbourhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

We know from the film’s trailer that it will address Peter’s grief at the death of his friend and mentor, Tony Stark – we even get a glimpse of the young superhero trying on Stark’s glasses…

And the film may also explore the concept of a Marvel “multiverse,” with Jake Gyllenhaal’s super-powered Mysterio suggesting that he could be from another dimension.

It’s unclear how much the film will delve into the five-year gap after Thanos’ snap when Peter and his classmates had been killed before their resurrection, or the presumed difficulties in society caused by their absence and subsequent return.

Is Spider-Man: Far From Home good?

You can read our review for Spider-Man: Far From Home here and a discussion around how it sets up the future of the MCU here.

Or if you’re in the market for some hot-take social media reactions, here are some overwhelmingly positive tweets posted before the review embargo had lifted, including Radio Times’ very own Huw Fullerton who called the film “super fun, stuffed full of references for hardcore fans and [with] an absolutely killer ending.”

Does Spider-Man: Far From Home have a post-credits scene?

After Avengers: Endgame became one of the first Marvel movies in years to eschew the now-traditional post-credits scene, Far From Home returns to the practice in a big way by featuring not one, but TWO post-credits scenes teasing what’s to come next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In other words, once the movie finishes settle in – you’re in for a bit of a wait.

Didn’t Spider-Man die in Infinity War?

Well, yes – like many of the heroes (and members of the general population in Infinity War) Peter Parker was turned to dust after the film’s villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) succeeded in his plan to unite the Infinity Stones and will half the universe’s population out of existence.

However, in Avengers: Endgame, the Hulk snapped everyone back to life after gathering the Infinity Stones from the past with his fellow remaining Avengers. Spidey returned, and shared an emotional reunion with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man (a little more emotional for the latter, who had experienced the five years post-snap, unlike the former, for whom it felt like just a few seconds). Then, Spider-Man helped out Captain Marvel and co in the climactic final battle against Thanos, before Iron Man procured the Stones and snapped all the villains away.

Spider-Man could then be seen reuniting with best pal Ned (Jacob Batalon) in high school at the end of the film, suggesting things will be more or less back to normal for Far From Home. Though, they may have a few new class-mates, presuming that some of their previous year group weren’t snapped away, and completed their education in the five years between the end of Infinity War and the end of Endgame…

Who’s in the cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming?

This, we do know. Tom Holland is back in the titular role along with Jacob Batalon as his friend Ned, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Zendaya as Michelle/MJ and Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson. It’s also rumoured that Michael Keaton, who played the first film’s villain The Vulture, could be back in action for the new story.

And there are some newcomers to the cast, too. Jake Gyllenhaal is officially playing Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, who in the comics is a villain but here seems to be a more heroic figure.

Far From Home has also added Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders in their regular MCU roles as Nick Fury and Agent Maria Hill respectively. Based on the trailer it seems Fury could fill a mentor role for Peter like Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark did in Homecoming, given that Downey Jr isn’t going to be in this sequel and director Jon Watts previously admitted he wanted Fury in that capacity for the first movie.

Who is Mysterio?

Marvel

In the comics, Quentin Beck is a movie special-effects expert who uses his mastery of illusion and tricks to forge a life of crime, initially using smoke and mirrors to convince Spider-Man he has immense power (a lie Spidey figured out in their next encounter) and later developing hallucinogenic techniques to create illusions to baffle his enemies.

Mysterio is one of Spider-Man’s oldest foes, and a well-known member of his rogues’ gallery – which is why it’s strange to see him presented as a hero in the Far From Home trailers, bravely battling a water-based baddie when Peter is left helpless.

Could this be a complete rethink of the character, or does this Mysterio also have a dastardly ulterior motive?

Interestingly, in the post-Endgame trailer for Far From Home, it is revealed that Mysterio is from another dimension, the gateway to which has been opened up as a result of the back-and-forth snapping of Endgame and Infinity War. Perhaps this is an illusion (or a lie) too, but if not, it throws open a whole new world (literally) of possibilities for the future of the MCU…

Is Norman Osborn in Spider-Man: Far From Home?

Rumour has it that classic villain Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin will be introduced in the new movie, ahead of a larger villain role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course this could all just be speculation, but if the buzz is true then it might be worth keeping your eyes peeled for Osborn – or his company Oscorp – in Far From Home, as we explain in more detail here.

Does Spider-Man have a new costume?

He does indeed, with a darker look (swapping blue highlights for black) and a slightly different design around the gloves, and new clips have revealed that Peter himself designs the suit using technology apparently left to him by Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark. Look closely, and you might spot one or two classic comic-book suits crop up in the background as well…

A few fans spotted Holland on set in the costume, and he later debuted it on Jimmy Kimmel Live. It looks pretty sharp, right? And in the film’s trailer, he also seems to have a fully-black “stealth suit” look that we can’t wait to see properly.

Other parts of the film will see Peter sporting his “Iron Spider” look from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

When and where was Spider-Man: Far From Home filmed?

Filming on Far From Home began in July 2018, shooting across England, the Czech Republic, Venice and New York before wrapping in October, with notable filming locations including Stansted Airport in the UK, and New York’s Penn Station and Madison Square Gardens.

In April 2019, Samuel L Jackson hinted that reshoots were taking place ahead of release, posing with Fury’s eye patch on Instagram alongside the caption, “Just when you think you have a day off… this happens!” and a hashtag teasing: #reshootsorenhancementshots.

Will there be a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home?

Supposedly, Sony and Marvel struck a deal to have three solo Spidey movies, so it could be that another Tom Holland adventure is in the pipeline over the next few years.

At the moment, however, Far From Home is the last film on Marvel’s slate, with the company expected to make further announcement at Disney’s D23 conference or at San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s happened in Spider-Man: Homecoming?

Tom Holland got his first solo movie 2017 in Spider-Man:Homecoming, but he first appeared in Captain America: Civil War. Homecoming finds Peter Parker a bit lost as he returns home after joining the Avengers and tries to carry on with his normal routine. Nothing is ever that simple though and when Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain he has to accept things have changed and get ready for the fight ahead. If you need to catch up before Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming is on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital download.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is released in UK cinemas on 2nd July 2019.