Does Spider-Man: Far From Home hint at the storyline to Captain Marvel 2?

**Warning – this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home**

While Spider-Man: Far From Home sets up all sorts of intriguing future storylines for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, it also hints at what could be next for a slightly surprising hero – Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

While a sequel to Larson’s 2019 solo movie (before she returned for Avengers: Endgame) hasn’t been officially confirmed the movie’s strong performance makes the likelihood all but certain, and so the teases given in Far From Home are a welcome look at what could be next for Carol Danvers.

But before we get into all that, a warning – obviously we’ll be dealing with some pretty major Far From Home spoilers from hereon out, so if you haven’t seen the film yet you really should look away now. And we mean now! Plot details begin after the jump.

The first reference to a possible Captain Marvel future comes towards the end of the movie, when Nick Fury and Maria Hill (Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders) are having a conversation that’s suddenly broken off by the arrival of the fifth Elemental (the combined version I’m currently calling the Avatar).

Before the interruption, though, they can clearly be heard discussing the existence of “Kree sleeper cells,” details at which have apparently leaked to some unknown third party.

In case you’ve already forgotten, the Kree are the warlike alien race who featured heavily in Captain Marvel and 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with notable members including Lee Pace’s Ronan the Accuser and Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg.

In Captain Marvel the Kree’s aggressive expansionism is revealed for the warmongering that it is, leading to Carol (Larson), a human kidnapped, brainwashed and physically altered into thinking she’s one of their species, turning on her assumed kin to help save human and other alien lives.

At the end of Captain Marvel, Carol uses her now-unleashed energy-casting abilities to fight off a Kree fleet, defeat her mentor Yon-Rogg and send a message that the Earth is protected, leading high-ranking Ronan to note that they’ll be back “for the weapon,” referring to Carol.

So could these secret sleeper cells of Kree, ready to be activated at a moment’s notice, be part of that plan? Just how long have the Kree been hiding their operatives on Earth? And who has discovered the “secret” making it such a big deal?

If Captain Marvel does decide to pick up a sequel post-Avengers: Endgame (as we’ve argued before, there’s definitely room for it to take place between Captain Marvel’s 1990s setting and the present day, or the five-year “blip” during Endgame instead), it seems likely we’ll pick up the answers to all these questions, even if the Kree don’t necessarily end up being the movie’s main villains again.

To find out what else Far From Home teases for Captain Marvel, we’ll have to travel all the way to the end of the credits, where a special extra scene reveals that throughout the film, “Nick Fury” and “Maria Hill” have been imposters, shapeshifting alien Skrulls posing as the top spys as a favour to the real Fury.

Specifically, the Skrull posing as Fury is Ben Mendelsohn’s leader Talos, who throughout Captain Marvel was revealed to not be the villain he appears. Instead, by the 1990s the Skrulls had become refugees desperately trying to escape the Kree and find a new home, and the film concludes with Carol flying off with them to help them rebuild their species.

Now, a couple of decades on, the Skrulls seem to be in slightly better shape. When the post-credits scene cuts back to the real Fury, who’s been enjoying a virtual holiday while his doppelgänger fills in, we find him on a vast Skrull spaceship, itself full of smaller ships and what looks to be a sizable number of Skrulls walking around performing various duties.

Clearly, since the time of Captain Marvel the race has grown and multiplied, returning to some semblance of their former prosperity, and retaining ties with Fury after their work together during the events of the earlier film.

The end of the post-credits scene involves Fury calling the Skrulls to get “back to work,” and while we might assume this is Avengers-related – the last thing Talos says to Fury on the phone before the latter hangs up is that he “doesn’t know what to tell” people about the team’s mysterious absence – given that he’s with the Skrulls, whatever “work” he’s about to get back to could be Captain Marvel related instead.

For example, are Fury, Carol and the Skrulls working together on an outer-space mission, and is that why Talos and Fury swapped places? Could the Captain Marvel sequel see that mission in action as the allies travel into deep space to take on a deadly task?

Or, you know, was Fury just chilling with his Skrull mates while on vacation?

Until more details are released about Captain Marvel (even a release date would be nice) we just don’t know – but we can’t imagine these Kree and Skrull hints would be dropped if they didn’t have some relevance to Carol Danvers’ grand return.

Unless of course we’ve misread the whole thing, and Captain Marvel 2 is all about her taking a long road trip down to Mexico with Thor.

Honestly: would still watch.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in UK cinemas now