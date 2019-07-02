When is Top Gun: Maverick released in the UK? Who’s in the cast? Is there a trailer?

Do you feel the need? The need for speed? What about the need for a Top Gun sequel?

Advertisement

Well, good news if you answered yes to the above – Top Gun: Maverick will be landing in cinemas in 2020. This sequel to the 1986 US military drama which shot Tom Cruise to fame sees rivals Maverick and Iceman don their aviator glasses once more.

Here’s everything you need to know about next year’s journey into the “danger zone.”

When is Top Gun: Maverick released in UK cinemas?

The film was originally scheduled be released on 12th July, 2019 but has now been pushed back almost a year to 26th June 2020. This means that the sequel will come out more than 34 years after its predecessor. The delay is due to Paramount Pictures wanting additional time to present flight sequences with new planes and technology, say Variety.

Is there a trailer for Tom Gun: Maverick?

Not yet – but we will update this page as soon as one is released.

What happened in the original Top Gun movie?

The 80s classic follows US Naval Aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a talented pilot with little regard for the rules and a close friendship with co-pilot Goose (played by Anthony Edwards). He is recruited to an elite fighter school, where he clashes with fellow student Iceman (Val Kilmer) in the race to win the coveted Top Gun trophy. Oh, and he starts to fall for the beautiful instructor, Charlie (Kelly McGillis), as well.

What will happen in Top Gun: Maverick?

Rivals Maverick and Iceman return to the sky with the US Navy.

To adapt with the times, the film will focus on the waning days of dogfighting and the new era of drone warfare. It is being speculated that, just like in the original, our pilots will be facing off against the Russians.

Top Gun: Maverick may also see Tom Cruise truly in the pilot seat. He has expressed his desire to fly the fighter jets for real and demanded the stunts be “practical, no CGI.” As he learned to fly a helicopter for Mission Impossible: Fallout, this isn’t totally beyond the realm of possibility.

Who is in the cast of Top Gun: Maverick?

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, accompanied by Val Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Advertisement

Miles Teller (Whiplash, Fantastic Four) will also take on the role of Goose’s son and Maverick’s new protégé. His character’s name has not yet been revealed. Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jennifer Connelly and Glen Powell have also joined the cast.