Every Marvel movie coming in the next few years

Avengers: Endgame marked the culmination of every Marvel movie to date, but it was far from the end of the Marvel universe.

Over the coming months and years all sorts of new and returning franchises will be coming to cinemas under the Marvel banner, with well-known heroes like Black Widow, Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy rubbing shoulders with the Eternals, Shang-Chi and more.

At the moment, we don’t know when each film will be released, only WHICH films are in the pipeline – but now that Disney have revealed the upcoming release dates for all their upcoming Marvel projects, we’ve made a few educated guesses as to when each film will actually be coming out.

Hopefully we’ll find out the full truth at Disney’s D23 event at the end of August, which is set to unveil the new slate of movies officially, but until then here’s what we can expect.

Note: this article may be updated when new information is presented.

July 2nd, 2019 – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel

The only film on this list that we know anything about for sure, this sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) travelling the world on a school trip, getting over the death of Iron Man and teaming up with Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and comic book baddie-turned apparent hero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

The last movie of Marvel’s Phase Three, after Far From Home there’s a bit of a wait before any new Marvel movies – and from hereon out, we’re taking educated guesses as to what each release date will be related to.

May 1, 2020 – untitled Marvel

This is all speculation, but at the moment the big money is on this release date being saved for The Eternals, Marvel’s cosmic new franchise that’s cast Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiana and (possibly) Keanu Reeves.

You can read more about the film here.

Based around a society of superhuman aliens, it’s one of Marvel’s lesser-known properties (which might be why they’re stuffing it with so much star power) but if Guardians of the Galaxy could turn a talking raccoon and a tree into beloved action stars, we’re sure this will still strike a chord with audiences.

The film is directed by Chloe Zhao, and could have scope to cross over with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

November 6, 2020 – untitled Marvel

It seems more than likely that this slot will fall to the much-anticipated Black Widow movie, which is rumoured to be a prequel set years before Scarlett Johansson’s super-spy joined the Avengers (and, obviously, her death in Avengers: Endgame).

Cast announced so far include Stranger Things’ David Harbour, The Little Drummer Girl’s Florence Pugh and The Favourite’s Rachel Weisz, with Pugh rumoured to be playing a younger spy trained up to be Johansson’s replacement and her “moral opposite”.

The Handmaid’s Tale’s OT Fagbenle may also be in the movie.

February 12, 2021 – untitled Marvel

Another solo movie currently in development that could fit this slot is Shang-Chi, the as-yet uncast story of Marvel’s martial arts hero from director Destin Daniel Cretton.

The movie is set to feature Marvel’s first Asian lead, though as of yet there have been no casting details revealed.

May 7, 2021 – untitled Marvel

We’re really just guessing at this stage, but it doesn’t seem out of the question that the already-confirmed Black Panther 2 could fill this big summer slot, earning a bit of a promotion after it broke records in its February 2018 release date.

Director Ryan Coogler and most of the original cast (including Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright) are expected to return, though as of yet there’s no word on a storyline.

November 5, 2021 – untitled Marvel

Director Scott Derrickson has been confirmed as returning to the magical superhero franchise, with Benedict Cumberbatch also set to make a comeback as the titular Sorcerer Supreme.

Other cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong are also expected to return, and Wong hinted that filming on the movie could be starting next year.

“I know they’ve now got a writer on board who I met at the [Avengers] Endgame premiere,” he said at Denver Pop Culture Con (via LRM Online).

“So I think that may be happening some time next year.”

If true, a 2021 release date seems likely, possibly in the same November slot the film filled in 2016.

February 18, 2022 – untitled Marvel

After its huge success earlier this year, a sequel for Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel seems like a sure thing, and another winter release – the first film came out in March – would seem like a good fit for the cosmic warrior’s return.

Whether a new film would follow on from Avengers: Endgame or explain where she was in the 20-odd years between her first movie and the present day is unknown, but we’ve explored the possibilities a bit here.

May 6, 2022 – untitled Marvel

After the spectacular firing and re-hiring of director/writer James Gunn, the rumoured 2020 release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seems a bit unviable – and considering that Gunn has also committed to the writing and directing of a Suicide Squad sequel before he moves back to Marvel, even more delays seem likely.

According, this summer 2022 slot seems like a suitable home for the Chris Pratt-starring sequel, which may revolve around his search for Zoe Saldana’s Gamora.

July 29, 2022

This far ahead we’re really working with speculation, but we know Sony had a deal with Marvel for three solo Spider-Man movies. The last two have had July releases, so it’s not hard to see this one going down the same path.

Of course, it could be that we’re entirely wrong and Marvel has all sorts of other exciting plans we don’t know about. The release dates could change, films could shift around and there could even been some team-up movies coming our way that the company is currently keeping under wraps.

For now, all we know is that the MCU is still going strong even after it “ended” everything in the latest Avengers film. That’s a feat of resurrection worthy of the Infinity Gauntlet.