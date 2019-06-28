When is Space Jam 2 released in cinemas? Who’s starring in the sequel with LeBron James?

Space Jam 2 is officially on its way, and you know what that means – two whole years of blasting 2 Unlimited’s Get Ready for This to get you hyped for follow-up the 1990s’ greatest cultural artefact.

But what can we expect from the Looney Tunes’ second foray onto the basketball court? When is it coming to cinemas? And who’s working behind-the-scenes to make it happen?

Check out everything we know so far below…

When is Space Jam 2 released in cinemas?

Springhill Entertainment, the company founded by athlete LeBron James, has announced that the part-animated movie sequel will be released on July 16, 2021, so there’s a little wait for now.

The release date means that there will have been a 25-year gap between the 1996 original and the sequel, making the new movie a bit of an anniversary project as well.

Is there a trailer for Space Jam 2?

Not yet – but we’ll update this page when there is one.

What’s the plot of Space Jam 2?

Currently unknown, though the original film’s story saw retired basketball player Michael Jordan team up with the Looney Tunes to defeat a team of aliens on the court and the sequel is expected to follow a similar pattern.

Who stars in Space Jam 2?

At the moment the only star confirmed is American pro basketball player LeBron James, who is set to take over the role in the story that fellow legend Michael Jordan had in the original movie.

It’s also expected that regular Looney Tunes voice artists will be enlisted to lend their vocal chords to the animated characters in the movie, including Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

As for fellow basketball pros, leaked set photos have revealed Klay Thompson – who was seen on crutches weeks after tearing his ACL – Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard all kicking around with James for what is expected to be an All-Star game in the movie.

Who’s making Space Jam 2?

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is producing the movie, which will be directed by TV producer and director Terence Nance.

Justin Lin, who was previously attached to the project to direct, has a screenplay and producing credit.

