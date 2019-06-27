When is The Eternals released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

After Avengers: Endgame Marvel is going in exciting new directions with its cinematic universe, and there’s no better example of that than The Eternals.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film will add another outer-space superhero team to the MCU roster alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy – but how much do we know about the films’ story? Who’s starring in it? And when is it out?

We answer as many of those questions as we can below…

When is The Eternals released in cinemas?

At the moment there’s no official release date for the movie – however, Marvel does have two mystery release dates pencilled in for May and November 2020, so it seems fair to assume The Eternals will take one of those slots.

What’s The Eternals about?

In the comics, the Jack Kirby-created Eternals are a race of vastly powerful aliens with incredible abilities (including atomic manipulation, super-speed, super-strength and so on), which they’ve primarily used in an endless battle against their foes the Deviants.

Essentially, the Eternals are an entire society of super-powered, near-immortal beings who have occasionally come into contact with more mainstream Marvel heroes, leaving quite a lot of scope for where a film storyline could go. We’ll update this section if and when more story details become available.

Who is in the cast of the Eternals?

Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie is apparently in talks to star alongside The Big Sick’s already-attached Kumail Nanjian,i with Jolie possibly playing the character of Sersi, a heroine who can rearrange matter on a molecular level.

More recently, it was also reported that Game of Thrones’ and Bodyguard’s Richard Madden had been tapped for a role in the new franchise, with many speculating that he could be playing a character called Ikaris known for his numerous abilities (including strength, flight, a healing factor, psychic powers, durability and cosmic energy manipulation).

New rumours suggest that Salma Hayek is also in talks for an undisclosed part, and joining her in that rumoured-but-unconfirmed space is Hollywood legend Keanu Reeves, currently enjoying a career renaissance thanks to the fan-favourite John Wick movies and apparently now in the frame for another main role in the Eternals.

Perhaps, given the relatively unknown subject manner Marvel are plumping for some well-known names and faces – but whatever the reason, this is looking like a particularly starry group of superheroes.

Is there a trailer for The Eternals?

No – at this early stage the film hasn’t even been filmed yet, so we’re probably a way off seeing any footage.

Will The Eternals cross over with Guardians of the Galaxy?

Quite possibly. As the Guardians were Marvel’s first spacefaring franchise it at least seems likely that some of the alien races and planets introduced in those movies could cross over into The Eternals, with Marvel’s world-building (or should that be universe-building?) in full effect.

And who knows? We could even see a few of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters, or the newly-spacebound Thor, turn up in the movie in guest roles to help introduce the audience to these new figures.

After all, given that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been so delayed they might want to find SOME way to keep the characters in the MCU in the meantime…