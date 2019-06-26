When is Disney’s The Lion King remake released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and how is it different from the original?

Following on from his successful remake of animated classic The Jungle Book, director Jon Favreau is trying to create a similarly photorealistic version of The Lion King – but when will the new take on the Disney hit come to cinemas? And who exactly will be voicing the pride and their allies?

Take a look below to find out everything we know about The Lion King remake.

When is The Lion King remake released in cinemas?

The new version of the movie will be released on 19th July 2019 in the UK, releasing in most other territories – including America – the same weekend (with one or two exceptions).

When can I buy tickets to see The Lion King?

Tickets for The Lion King remake go on sale from Tuesday 25th June – bag them early if you want to squeeze into an early screening.

An all-star cast has been drafted in to lend their voices to the film’s beloved characters, with Donald Glover set to play Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Oliver as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and Black Panther’s John Kani as Rafiki.

Meanwhile, superstar musician Beyoncé is voicing Simba’s love interest, Nala (you can hear a snippet of her singing below)…

… and iconic voice actor James Earl Jones is returning to reprise his role as Mufasa from the original movie.

“I see it as carrying the legacy across,” Favreau told Empire on Earl Jones’s casting. “Just hearing him say the lines is really moving and surreal.”

He added: “The timbre of his voice has changed. That served the role well because he sounds like a king who’s ruled for a long time.”

Is there a Lion King trailer?

There is indeed, and it shows off the movie’s impressively realistic-looking lions – as well as just how closely the film looks set to adhere to the original 1990s animated film.

Simba and Scar clashed in the first The Lion King trailer, a full teaser soon followed giving us our first look – or is that listen? – of Beyonce as Nala.

The first trailer went on to become the most viewed Disney trailer of all time.

How similar is The Lion King remake to the original 1994 animated movie?

The remake’s plot is expected to remain largely the same as the original 1994 film which follows young lion cub Simba, son of King Mufasa, who witnesses his father’s death in a terrible stampede, secretly caused by Mufasa’s scheming brother Scar.

Believing the death to be his fault, Simba flees for a carefree existence living with meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa, but finds himself called back to his destiny when Scar’s rule turns sour.

There is at least one new character – an elephant shrew, played by Amy Sedaris, has been added to the story, and a couple of the hyenas (played by Florence Kasuma, Keegan Michael-Key and Eric Andre) have had their names changed.

According to Favreau, the design of the hyenas also “had to change a lot” when remaking the original animation. “They didn’t feel like they matched up well with the photo-realism,” he explained to Empire. “A lot of the stuff around them was very stylised.”

Some fans have taken the time to point out some shots from the trailers that look near-identical to their animated counterparts, as you can see in the video below.

But Favreau has countered that, explaining: “If you look at the plot points, it tracks pretty accurately to the old one. But if you watched the films side by side you’d realise they actually deviate a great deal.”

Will there still be songs in The Lion King remake?

Taking its lead from the other realistic Disney remakes, it appears that the Lion King will bring back some but not all of its iconic songs. Rumour has it that Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Hakuna Matata, I Just Can’t Wait to be King and Circle of Life are set to return, with Beyoncé and Elton John teaming up to write a new song for the end credits.

Sadly, Scar’s barnstormer Be Prepared is thought to have not made the cut. Pity – we would have loved to see Chiwetel Ejiofor give it a go.

Update: Since the news Be Prepared got the chop Skyler Shuler of The DisInsider has said he’s heard it will be included in the movie. We’ll just have to wait and see.

What other Disney remakes are released in 2019?

The Lion King lines up alongside a number of live-action reworks, including Dumbo, Aladdin and a Maleficent sequel.

Can I still get The Lion King 1994 movie?

The original movies aren’t going anywhere, don’t worry. The full movie is available to watch and buy. Of course if you’re feeling really nostalgic you could always watch Simba’s Pride too or The Lion King 1 1/2 – you know, the one where Timon and Pumbaa’s story gets fleshed out. If you really, really can’t wait there’s also The Lion King TV series, The Lion Guard. The series followed Kion, Simba and Nala’s second son.

Disney’s The Lion King is released in cinemas 19th July, 2019.