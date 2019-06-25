Who stars in Toy Story 4?

Woody and Buzz are setting off on a whole new mission for Toy Story 4, nine years after the last instalment in the franchise.

The new film – which has received high praise from critics – follows the toys as they embark on a quest to find Woody’s first love: Bo Peep.

The movie has an impressive voice cast, from original star Tom Hanks to new faces Keanu Reeves, Jordan Peele and Christina Hendricks – but who plays who?

Meet the cast of Toy Story 4 below…

Tom Hanks plays Sheriff Woody

Who is Sheriff Woody? A pullstring cowboy doll who, as Andy’s favourite, is the leader of the toys. Woody goes on a road trip adventure in Toy Story 4 to find his long lost love Bo Peep, and realises how big the world can be for a toy.

What else has Tom Hanks starred in? Hanks is a two-time Oscar-winner for his performances in Forrest Gump and Philadelphia. As one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, Hanks has also starred in movies The Post, Sully, Captain Phillips, Bridge of Spies, Catch Me If You Can, Cast Away, Saving Private Ryan, Big and many, many more.

Tim Allen plays Buzz Lightyear

Who is Buzz Lightyear? Woody’s best friend, who used to think he was a real-life Space Ranger until he tried to fly out the window and broke his arm. In Toy Story 4 he accompanies Woody on his mission to find Bo Peep.

What else has Tim Allen starred in? Allen is best known for playing Tim Taylor in US sitcom Home Improvement from 1991 to 1999. More recently, he starred as Mike Baxter in the comedy series Last Man Standing and he also voiced the Buzz Lightyear Car character in the 2006 animated film Cars.

Tony Hale plays Forky

Who is Forky? A reluctant new toy who Bonnie made out of a spork and brings home to the rest of the toys. When Forky tries to escape, Woody comes to the rescue.

What else has Tony Hale starred in? Hale plays personal aide Gary Walsh in Veep, and is also known for appearing as Buster Bluth in Arrested Development. You might have also seen him in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events or the show Drunk History.

Annie Potts plays Bo Peep

Who is Bo Peep? A porcelain shepherdess doll and Woody’s love interest. Bo Peep was absent in the third movie after she was sold at a yard sale, but when Bo Peep and Woody finally reunite in Toy Story 4, she shakes up his world view.

What else has Annie Potts starred in? Potts plays Meemaw in The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon and has starred in The Fosters and Chicago Med. She also played Janine Melnitz in the original Ghostbusters movie.

Keanu Reeves plays Duke Caboom

Who is Duke Caboom? A Canadian daredevil toy who suffers from low self-esteem because he believes he let down his previous owner by failing to do the stunts that his ads had promised he was capable of.

What else has Keanu Reeves starred in? Reeves is famous for Hollywood classics The Matrix, Speed, Point Break, and two Bill & Ted films (with one more due out soon) and recently found success playing hitman John Wick in the film franchise. He’s become a cult internet hero in recent months, thanks also to a role in Netflix hit Alway Be My Maybe.

Keegan-Michael Key plays Ducky

Who is Ducky? A new, plush carnival prize toy who comes in a pair with Bunny.

What else has Keegan-Michael Key starred in? He is one half of comedy duo Key & Peele and has starred in American Dad!, Friends from College, SuperMansion, Keanu, Playing House and Archer. He is also set to appear in the forthcoming Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Jordan Peele plays Bunny

Who is Bunny? Another prize toy who comes in a pair with Ducky.

What else has Jordan Peele starred in? He is the other half of comedy duo Key & Peele and has also had roles in Big Mouth, The Twilight Zone and Bob’s Burgers, to name a few. Peele also won an Oscar for writing the 2017 film Get Out and followed it up with 2019 horror movie Us. He also co-wrote Keanu and is producing a sequel to 1992’s Candyman.

Christina Hendricks plays Gabby Gabby

Who is Gabby Gabby? A villainous, old-fashioned toy doll, owned by a child called Harmony, who the group comes up against in an antique store.

What else has Christina Hendricks starred in? Hendricks is most famous for playing Joan Holloway in Mad Men, and has also appeared in Good Girls, Tin Star and The Romanoffs.

Don Rickles plays Mr Potato Head

Who is Mr Potato Head? A cynical toy in the shape of a potato whose body is made up of stick-on pieces.

What else has Don Rickles starred in? Rickles passed away in April 2017 before he could record Mr Potato Head’s scenes in Toy Story 4, so his character’s lines in the new film have been created with old recordings. He was a famous comedian and also appeared in the movies Kelly’s Heroes, Pajama Party, Beach Blanket Bingo, Casino and Run Silent, Run Deep.

Estelle Harris plays Mrs Potato Head

Who is Mrs Potato Head? The cheerful wife of Mr Potato Head.

What else has Estelle Harris starred in? The 91-year-old played Estelle Constanza in the US sitcom Seinfeld from 1992 to 1998 and was more recently seen in Fanboy & Chum Chum and Greetings from Home.

Patricia Arquette plays Harmony’s Mom

Who is Harmony’s Mom? The mother of the child who owns Gabby Gabby.

What else has Patricia Arquette starred in? Arquette won an Oscar for film Boyhood and she has also been in the TV shows The Act and Boardwalk Empire. Other notable roles include Ed Wood, Flirting With Disaster, Lost Highway, Holes and Fast Food Nation.

Laurie Metcalf plays Mrs Davis

Who is Mrs Davis? The mother of Andy, the original owner of Woody and the gang.

What else has Laurie Metcalf starred in? Metcalf is best known for playing Jackie in Roseanne from 1988 to 2018 and in its spin-off The Connors. She has also appeared in The Big Bang Theory, Getting on and Desperate Housewives, as well as the movie Lady Bird.

Madeleine McGraw plays Bonnie

Who is Bonnie? The new owner of Andy’s toys.

What else has Madeleine McGraw starred in? You might have seen her as Young Hope in Ant-Man and the Wasp or as Amber Barnes in the TV series Outcast.

Blake Clark plays Slinky Dog

Who is Slinky Dog? A sausage dog slinky toy.

What else has Blake Clark starred in? Blake Clark took over the role of Slinky Dog from his friend Jim Varney who passed away in 2000. He is best known for working with Adam Sandler in the movies 50 First Dates, The Waterboy and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.

Wallace Shawn plays Rex

Who is Rex? A nervous, green Tyrannosaurus toy.

What else has Wallace Shawn starred in? Shawn has starred in Young Sheldon as Dr John Sturgis and in Gossip Girl as Cyrus Rose.

John Ratzenberger plays Hamm

Who is Hamm? A smart-talking piggy bank.

What else has John Ratzenberger starred in? Ratzenberger has done a lot of voice work, from Underminer in The Incredibles 2 to Mack in the Cars films.

Timothy Dalton plays Mr Pricklepants

Who is Mr Pricklepants? A stuffed hedgehog who views himself as a thespian.

What else has Timothy Dalton starred in? Dalton is best known for playing James Bond in two 007 films – The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill. He’s also portrayed Sir Malcolm Murray in Penny Dreadful and has been in The Tourist and Hot Fuzz and made a memorable cameo in Spice World.

Ally Maki plays Giggle McDimples

Who is Giggle McDimples? A tiny police officer toy who accompanies Bo Peep.

What else has Ally Maki starred in? You might recognise her from the US series Cloak & Dagger and Wrecked.

Kristen Schaal plays Trixie

Who is Trixie? A blue toy Triceratops.

What else has Kristen Schaal starred in? She is best known for playing Mel in Flight of the Conchords and for voicing characters in Bob’s Burgers and BoJack Horseman.

Joan Cusack plays Jessie

Who is Jessie? A cowgirl doll and Buzz Lightyear’s girlfriend.

What else has Joan Cusack starred in? Joan received Oscar nominations for roles in Working Girl and In and Out. She is also an Emmy Award winner for her role in Shameless, and appeared as Justice Strauss in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, plus roles in School of Rock, My Sister’s Keeper and Friends with Money. She is the sister of John Cusack.