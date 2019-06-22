Robert Pattinson should be the next James Bond, says Danny Boyle

The name’s Pattinson. Robert Pattinson. And according to director Danny Boyle, he’s the man that should be the next James Bond.

Although 33-year-old Pattinson is also set to star as Batman in an upcoming DC movie, Boyle – who was originally signed on to direct the 25th Bond instalment – also thinks he is the perfect replacement for Daniel Craig as Her Majesty’s most capable spy.

The reason? Boyle was particularly bowled over by Pattinson’s performance in Claire Denis’s High Life. “It was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking, ‘Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond’,” he told The Guardian.

“[Pattinson] must be in his 30s. How old was Connery? He’s ready now.”

Boyle was expected to direct Bond 25, but pulled out of the project in August 2019, citing “creative differences”. A month later it was announced US director Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) would take the helm.

Producer Barbara Broccoli previously announced the movie will start with Bond living in the Caribbean, no longer working for Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

“Bond is not on active service when we start the film, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica. We consider Jamaica bond’s spiritual home. He starts his journey here,” she said.

Alongside Craig, Bond 25 will star Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), with Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek believed to be starring as the villain.

Bond 25 now set to be released in the UK on 3rd April 2020