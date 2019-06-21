Toy Story 4’s post-credits joke is worth waiting for

While it’s usually just big superhero movies that end up hiding extra scenes and gags after the credits (and sometimes even those films don’t bother), Disney’s animation branch Pixar have now jumped on the bandwagon with the release of Toy Story 4 by slipping a very satisfying little joke after the final credit has rolled.

Advertisement

Full details are below, but be warned – this article does contain spoilers for Toy Story 4, and odd as that sounds there are some developments in this film you’ll want to discover as they unfold.

Still here? Ok then – during the credits themselves there are plenty of fun little clips to enjoy that continue the film’s story, showing Woody (Tom Hanks) and Bo Peep (Annie Potts) rescuing toys in the carnival and what happens when Bonnie makes another spork figure in school who becomes something of a love interest for main character Forky (Tony Hale).

These scenes, cropping up immediately as the credits roll, are pretty hard to miss – but for the truly dedicated who wait until the full scrolling credits have finished there’s another gag at the end featuring Keanu Reeves’ stuntman figurine Duke Caboom.

Driving up to the iconic Pixar logo, Caboom takes the part of the usual lamp and jumps his motorcycle on top of the “I”, puncturing it with a cry of “Kaboom! Oh yeah.”

And the short scene doesn’t end there. Earlier during the film’s main storyline, Woody comes across a group of Action Man-like figures called Combat Carls (all voiced by Carl Weathers) who tend to high-five each other supportively throughout conversation.

One astronaut-themed Combat Carl, however, was always ignored and left hanging, no high-fives coming his way – but no longer. Because at the very last moment of Toy Story 4’s post-credits scene, after Duke has jumped on the logo, he offers a high-five to the final Combat Carl that is gratefully received in a brilliant pay-off to the earlier gag.

No, it’s not exactly teasing the Toy Story Cinematic Universe, but it’s a laugh worth waiting for.

Advertisement

Toy Story 4 is in UK cinemas now